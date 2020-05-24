10 YEARS AGO
May 24, 2010 — BARATARIA BAY, La. — As the Gulf of Mexico oil spill seeps deeper into the Louisiana marshes, the fragile grasses get difficult to clean, and the rescue efforts of wildlife like the brown pelican become harder. The biggest looming uncertainty of all — when will BP be able stop the leak?
With each day, the anger and questions grow with the untold millions of gallons of oil that has spewed into the Gulf since an offshore rig exploded more than a month ago. BP PLC is getting barges and other equipment ready to prepare for a risky procedure midweek that the company hopes will finally halt the gusher.
But the “top kill” maneuver, which shoots heavy mud and then cement into the blown well, has never been tried at 5,000 feet underwater and BP officials caution they are working on a range of backup plans.
Even if it works, the damage has been done.
On Sunday, some brown pelicans coated in oil couldn’t fly away on Barataria Bay of the Louisiana coast. All they could do was hobble. Their usually brown and white feathers were jet black, and eggs were glazed with rust-colored gunk.
25 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1995 — Instead of losing money and possibly going off the air because of state budget cuts, Fairbanks’ public television station KUAC will soon become a “superstation” transmitting broadcasts across the state.
Responding to the cuts, the Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission merged its television stations and created a regional radio hub during meetings held Monday and Tuesday in Anchorage.
KUAC-TV will become “Alaska One,” sending satellite feeds of all public television broadcasts to Alaska’s four public stations. KYUK-TV in Bethel will take over the Rural Alaska Television Network.
Cindy Schumaker, KUAC developmental director, said difficult decisions will have to be made about local programming.
“Having one feed will hurt local programming,” she said. “For example the Brit coms (comedies produced in Britain) that are very popular here may not be in Anchorage or Juneau. We have to look at what the state wants.”
50 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from May 23, 1970 — JUNEAU, Alaska — About 500 teachers in Alaska's State Public School System walked off the job Friday in what one official called "a last ditch effort to gain salary increases."
The action affects as many as 15,000 children in the 850-teacher state system but does not affect schools operating within city and borough school districts.
George White, president of the State Education Association, said the teachers were protesting delay by the House Finance Committee in acting on a Senate-passed bill that would provide teachers in state districts with increases averaging 28 per cent.
Dr. Cliff Hartman, state commissioner of education, said his department planned no action pending additional information.
"It's difficult to know what numbers are involved and how many schools are closed until we have reports from superintendents in the field," he said.
Hartman said there are 100 to 110 rural schools in the state system, plus seven at military installations.
Hartman said "In my professional judgement, teachers involved in any work stoppage could hardly be expected to have a continuing and positive influence on the character and development of students."
75 YEARS AGO
May 24, 1945 — ANCHORAGE, Alaska — This city near the top of the world is a logical spot for the permanent location of the World Security organization, the Anchorage Times said in an editorial.
The editorial said Alaska's strategic keystone position in the Pacific and its accessibility by global airlines made the territory the logical home for the Security organization and "Anchorage is the logical spot within the territory."
The city, it added, has "good water, cheap power, excellent building conditions, moderate climate and unexcelled scenery.