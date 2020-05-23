10 YEARS AGO
May 23, 2010 — A Fairbanks salon is among thousands of beauty shops and pet groomers reportedly sending hair clippings to the Gulf Coast with hopes the hair is used to sop up a massive oil slick.
But the hair clipped from clients of Elements Salon & Day Spa sits idle. A spokesman for BP said Wednesday the company is using other means to soak up oil spewing into the ocean from a ruptured deep-water well.
“We’re grateful for any offers of help from members of the public,” BP spokesman Mark Salt said in a voice mail to the News-Miner. “The absorbent boom we use is the best product available. There is no shortage of this absorbent boom and no need to consider alternative products at the moment.”
Elements has been preserving customers’ hair clippings for about six months since the owner, Tina Baker, heard about the organization Matter of Trust.
The San Francisco-based nonprofit bundles the hair into panty hose and mesh — essentially making booms — and offers it to outfits dealing with oil spills. Matter of Trust has been around for about 10 years but jumped into high gear after the April 20 explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico.
25 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1995 — Marilyn and LaVern Weller’s 48th wedding anniversary celebration began yesterday with a 5 1/2-hour flight from Minneapolis to Fairbanks.
“It was a very,very, good flight,” Marilyn Weller said. “They offered a free movie and we enjoyed that.”
Nellie and Ralph Greene, Lehigh Acres, Fla, residents also traveling between Minneapolis and Fairbanks last night, said they didn’t mind the lengthy flight.
“It was long, but we had a good time,” Nellie Greene said. “We talked a lot.”
The two couples w ere a few of the 177 people flying on the first nonstop trip between Fairbanks and Minneapolis, a lengthy but direct flight offered for the summer by Northwest Airlines. The airline has not flown to Fairbanks in recent years.
Most of the pople on the flight were tourists, said Andrea Flynn, Northwest national cruise manager. She and her husband, Dennis, were also on the long flight between the two cities.
“The sunshine, when you get off the plane, rejuvenates you again,” she said.
The same Boeing 757 jet and crew will fly out of Fairbanks International Airport at 9 a.m. today, carrying 38 passengers, said Carl Wolf, Northwest customer service superintendent.
50 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1970 — JUNEAU — The Senate voted Friday to put $400 million of the $900 million oil sale bonus money in a so-called permanent fund, having already defeated a constitutional amendment which would have made it truly permanent.
The vote was 18-2 with Sens. Joe Josephson, D-Anchorage, and Vance Phillips, R-Anchorage, opposed.
Sen. Lowell Thomas, R-Anchorage, told his colleagues just before the vote that "what we're about to do here is a very deceptive thing." He said "it is not a permanent fund, any future legislature can dip in and raid it." He said the word "permanent" at least should be dropped.
But Thomas said he would vote for the appropriation measure in the hope "some miracle would occur" that would enable the fund to be kept inviolate ... such as issuance of a construction permit or the Trans Alaska Pipeline System.
Sen. Vance Phillips said the bill was "a laugh" because it was "not changing the disposition of the money at all. It will still be in the general fund. He said the permanent fund was killed "the day we killed the constitutional amendment." Phillips said "the bill should not be before us." He proposed that the Senate wait until the new Finance Committee could give projections on how much the state would have In the general fund in the next four years.
75 YEARS AGO
May 23, 1945 — In spite of cloudy skies, the big Seventh War Loan Auction Sale will go on as scheduled, beginning at 7:30 tonight on Second Avenue near the Cushman Street intersection.
The Police Department is planning to rope off the street between 6 and 7 p.m. and motorists are asked to remove their cars from the area between Blanchfield Street and Cushman Street at 6 o'clock.
Four trucks will be used to bring the merchandise to the street and to serve as auctioneering stands where Pete Morrison, George Ball and "Dixie" Hall will chant the bidding. To open the auction the 28-piece military band from Ladd Field, under the baton of Warrant Officer Coy will play several selections.
A huge quantity and wide variety of merchandise and other premiums has been assembled for the sale. Merchants and business men large and small have done their bit by contributing useful articles of all kinds, bonds, liquor, airplane rides, furniture, jewelry, services of all kinds including surgical operations — over 150 items altogether.