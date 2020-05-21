10 YEARS AGO
May 21, 2010 — WASHINGTON — Scientists announced a bold step Thursday in the enduring quest to create artificial life.
They’ve produced a living cell powered by manmade DNA.
While such work can evoke images of Frankenstein-like scientific tinkering, it also is exciting hopes that it could lead to new fuels, better ways to clean polluted water, faster vaccine production and more.
Is it really an artificial life form?
The inventors call it the world’s first synthetic cell, although this initial step is more a re-creation of existing life — changing one simple type of bacterium into another — than a built-from scratch kind.
25 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — Ned Johannsen, the man who moved Alaska’s state park system toward a pay-as-you-go, revenue producing system, is calling it quits in September after a dozen years.
The 49-year-old Johannsen said he plans to take some time off to write and travel before returning to work as a travel consultant.
“My specialty has been generating income from protected areas and using those funds in the management of those areas,” he said Friday.
Johannsen took over the division in 1983 and has served under four administrations. He said he has enjoyed working under Gov. Tony Knowles, but opted for early retirement.
“I have decided I want to do some other things,” Johannsen said.
When Johannsen took over the system, many of the parks were just dots on a map, and he pushed for building trails as well as tollbooths.
“He’s done an outstanding job,” said Natural Resources Commissioner John Shively. “It’s amazing when you consider he’s served under four very different governors.”
Johannsen lobbied the Legislature for authority to charge user fees in state parks as a way of generating cash to pay for rangers and restrooms.
50 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1970 — JUNEAU — Packed galleries today listened as the Senate began debate on a bill to authorize the state to contract for construction of a pipeline access road from the Yukon River to the Arctic Coast.
The Senate adjourned for lunch in the middle of debate on a complicated repayment provision to assure the state would receive its $120 million investment if the participants of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System have not made payment to the state by July 1, 1974.
The central concern of the legislators has been over the reimbursement provision in the proposed memorandum of understanding between the state and participants of TAPS who have agreed to repay the state if TAPS receives an "economically feasible" and "legally defensible" pipeline construction permit within a year.
The Senate State Affairs Committee offered a substitute for Gov. Keith Miller's bill that would impose a 5 cent per barrel assessment on all North Slope production until the $120 million is repaid with interest.
However, Senate President Brad Phillips, R-Anchorage, offered an entirely new repayment plan which he said all TAPS participants have agreed upon, which would link repayment for the road to a five cent per barrel excise tax on the capacity of any pipeline built to carry oil from the North Slope. And Phillips said the tax would be imposed whether or not there was any production, if any pipeline were built.
Phillips challenged an opinion given earlier today by Atty. Gen. G. Kent Edwards, who told the Senate State Affairs Committee, that the excise tax provision would "appear" to be unconstitutional because it would be a "burden on interstate commerce."
75 YEARS AGO
May 21, 1945 — Unusually high flood stages were recorded this year for the Yukon river, reports to the United States Weather Bureau state.
On Friday, May 18 at Fort Yukon the river was 17 feet above the winter level with several holes opening up and water running and local ice breaking.
The water rose rapidly, and on Sunday, May 20 at 5:30 a.m. the breakup occurred. The water continued to rise and reached its crest at 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Part of the town of Fort Yukon was flooded, and in some instances it was necessary to use boats to get from place to place.
At flood stage the water was 19 feet above the level.
At Circle City Saturday, May 19, the ice was much higher than in recent years, with the ice starting to move in the sloughs that morning. The breakup at Circle occurred at 1 p.m. May 19. It was the worst flood recorded in the history of Circle.
All the warehouses were destroyed, and radio antennae were knocked down by the ice.