10 YEARS AGO
May 20, 2010 — The Alaska Bureau of Alcohol and Drug Enforcement has arrested three people in two Oxycodone drug busts.
Ashley Alana Belden, 23, and 25-year-old Shane William Tufford, II, both of Fairbanks, were arraigned Wednesday on one count each of second-degree drugs misconduct, a class A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
In a separate case, Travis Wayne Bean, 22, of Fairbanks, has been charged with three counts of second-degree drugs misconduct.
On Tuesday, ABADE investigators raided Belden and Tufford’s home at Armstrong Apartments. During a search, they located 37 80-milligram pills of Oxycodone, a powerful prescription pain reliever, and more than $47,000 in cash.
Most of the money, $45,000, was located in a bedroom safe along with a handwritten tally of transactions, according to a criminal complaint filed in court. Investigators could find no evidence that Belden or Tufford had a prescription for the drug.
25 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1995 — A Superior Court jury convicted 20-year-old Sean Michael Altman of first-degree murder Friday for shooting James Herbert by a downtown Fairbanks bus depot more than a year ago.
Jurors deliberated about five hours. They also found Altman guilty of weapons misconduct for firing up to six bullets into a home a few hours before he killed Herbert.
50 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1970 — The experimental education program at University Park School absolutely will not be continued next year, according to Dr. George Taylor, superintendent of schools for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
Taylor made the statement during last night’s meeting of the school board which was attended by more than 300 persons, most of them against University Park’s program. Some 30 members of the audience spoke on the program and all but a few of them were against it.
At the same time the speakers were roundly condemning the UP program, many of them praised the program at Main Junior High and suggested other schools be operated in the same manner.
No official action was taken during the public portion of the meeting nor during an executive session of the board which followed, School Board President Mac Fenton said today.
75 YEARS AGO
May 20, 1945 — GUAM — Tank-led Tenth Army Americans pressed fiercely and relentlessly today against the approaches to Shuri fortress and hills covering the Okinawa capital of Naha. The estimated 34,000 Japanese troops on the Ryukyu island were resisting with the greatest tenacity of the entire campaign.
Maj. Gen. Lemuel C. Shepherd’s Sixth Marine Division on the west flank cannot cross the Asato river in force into the rubbled center of Naha until the Japanese are cleared from hills east of the capital.