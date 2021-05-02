10 YEARS AGO
May 2, 2011 — Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the most devastating attack on American soil in modern times and the most hunted man in the world, was killed in a firefight with United States forces in Pakistan on Sunday, President Barack Obama announced.
In a dramatic late-night appearance in the East Room of the White House, Obama declared that “justice has been done” as he disclosed that U.S. military and CIA operatives had finally cornered the al-Qaida leader who had eluded them for nearly a decade and shot him to death at a compound in Pakistan.
25 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1996 — JUNEAU —Alaska’s labor unions threw their weight behind the governor’s Northstar oil deal Wednesday, though they don’t have a written agreement from BP to hire Alaskans and the state can’t force BP to sign such a deal.
What they do have, according to Gov. Tony Knowles, who touted the endorsement at a news conference Wednesday, is an agreement built on trust.
50 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this date, here is an item from May 3, 1971 — Maximum surface temperatures in the Fairbanks area diring the past week have averaged about 5 degrees below seasonal normals. While the snow has melted at the Fairbanks Weather Service office at the airport, there is considerable snow remaining in Fairbanks and especially in the higher elevations of the Chena River Basin.
As of Sunday afternoon, the snow depth at the Chena River bridge at Mile 38 on Chena Hot Springs Road measured 22 inches with six inches of water content. Recent snow data from the Chena River Basin indicates little change in the water content of the snow pack over the last month and it continues to be well above normal for this time of year.
75 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1946 — No change was noted today in the condition of the ice in the Tanana river at Nenana, according to Ed Stevens of KFAR who reported from the Tanana town at noon today.
Stevens said the surface of the ice was slushy and some water was running over it but that the breakup still seemed days away.