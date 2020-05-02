10 YEARS AGO
May 2, 2010 — NEW YORK — Police found an “amateurish” but potentially powerful bomb in a smoking sport utility vehicle in Times Square, then cleared the streets of thousands of tourists milling through the landmark district so they could dismantle it, authorities said Sunday.
“We avoided what we could have been a very deadly event,” Mayor Michael Bloomberg said. “It certainly could have exploded and had a pretty big fire and a decent amount of explosive impact.”
Investigators removed three propane tanks, consumer-grade fireworks, two filled 5-gallon gasoline containers, and two clocks with batteries, electrical wire and other components, Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly said at a news conference early this morning. A black metal box resembling a gun locker was also recovered.
25 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1995 — Shorts, sandals, sunglasses, air conditioning and iced lattes. Ah, summertime.
The sun beat down on Fairbanks on Monday, heating the city to a record 74 degrees around 4 p.m. That’s hotter than it was on May 1,1979, when the old record of 71 was set.
In less than a month, fashions have switched from snowpants to swimsuits, snowmachines to jet skis, and hot buttered rum to Long Island iced teas.
The things that come with summertime are here, even though the season doesn't officially start until June 21.
Sunbathers lay out on the grass and a dozen kids in swim trunks played around the edge of the frigid Chena River at Graehl Park downtown Monday afternoon. By the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, people on mountain bikes paused at nearly every red light.
And even the staunchest of hot coffee drinkers could be found sipping iced lattes in the sun.
“I’ve been making a lot of iced lattes today, because of the warmth,” said Jason Kuykendall, who serves drinks at Alaska Espresso and Chowder House.
50 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1970 — Chattering students, parents, and onlookers gathered outside Lathrop High School this morning to watch or participate in the Walk for Development which took place today. Registration of the walkers began at 7:00 a.m. The walkers set off at 8:00 p.m.
Each of the 401 registered walkers had obtained pledges from members of the community to pay the walker a given price per mile. The walkers face 23 miles of Fairbanks area terrain. There are checkpoints along the way when students who tire before finishing can be picked up.
Before departure there were about 150 students gathered in the high school building to keep warm before the walk started. Around 8 a.m. the group was given final instructions and safety warnings.
"We are walking because we are concerned," they were told, "not just to have a good time."
Telegrams were read from Sen. Mike Gravel and Walter Hayes, president of the Alaska Council of Churches congratulating the students for their concern and enterprise.
Motor 9, a rock band from the University of Alaska, was on hand to play for the walkers from the first checkpoint to the university. They were perched on a truck trailer and had the assistance of an electric generator. They waited for the walk to get under way before setting out.
75 YEARS AGO
May 2, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Truman said today that he had it on the best authority that Adolf Hitler is dead.
The President did not say what his authority was but he declared he was convinced that the former German Fuehrer had actually been killed.
This was the first official comment from the White House on a German announcement that Hitler had "fallen" in battle.
There are mounting signs with Hitler's death of a quick end to all fighting in Europe.
A captured German officer told Canadian Army officer today that Grand Admiral Karl Doenitz, successor to Hitler has ordered all German troops to turn their back to the western Allies, and to throw their full weight against Russia alone.
However, there is no official confirmation of such an order by Doenitz.
General Dwight D. Eisenhower authorized a statement today that Heinrich Himmler, chief of the German Gestapo, had told Swedish Count Folke Bernadotte at a meeting at Lubeck, Germany, April 24 that Germany was finished and that "Hitler was so ill he might already be dead."