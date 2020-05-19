10 YEARS AGO
May 19, 2010 — Just because it hit 70 degrees in Fairbanks on Tuesday for the first time this year doesn’t mean summer is officially here.
“I’m not going to say that,” meteorologist Cory Bogel at the National Weather Service in Fairbanks said. “Two weeks from now it might be raining and 45 degrees.”
Even so, it felt good, evidenced by the number of boats on the Chena River and amount of skin showing in Alaska’s second-largest city.
Officially, the high temperature at Fairbanks International Airport on Tuesday was 73 degrees, which fell shy of the record of 77 in 1977.
It was the first time in 249 days — since Sept. 10 — that residents in Alaska’s largest city have enjoyed such balmy weather.
Gary and Meg Miller took advantage of the nice weather by taking their 171/2-foot Woolridge boat for a ride in the Chena River.
25 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1995 — WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans hope one balanced-budget plan begets another, with Majority Leader Bob Dole predicting the Senate soon w ill join the House and approve a measure to shrink government and erase deficits by 2002.
“The Senate will also keep our word to the American people,” Dole, R-Kan., said in a statement shortly after he witnessed the historic approval Thursday of the House budget, by a near party-line 238-193 vote.
That includes “the resources to allow us to give America’s families the tax relief they deserve,” Dole said.
The Senate began work on the plan Thursday, and the debate is expected to break down along partisan lines as it did in the House.
Democratic leader Tom Daschle of South Dakota said his party would seek to restore funds for Medicare, education and tax cuts for the working poor, with offsetting cuts elsewhere. The GOP blueprint, he said, was “short on vision, short on fairness and short on common sense.”
“Gripe, gripe, gripe,” rebutted Republican Whip Trent Lott of Mississippi in a Sen ate speech hours later. “Don’t touch this, don’t touch that,” he said of the Democratic response to deficits.
In a preliminary political skirmish. Republicans decided to force a vote today on President Clinton’s budget. It envisions $200 billion annual deficits indefinitely into the future, and Republicans decided to vote on it in an attempt to embarrass the White House and underscore their own willingness to make an ambitious attack on deficits.
50 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1970 — A committee of local labor officials has concluded that statistics showing little change in labor employment from other years are misleading.
The group, North Slope Committee, met yesterday and said in a news release that, “It has been obvious that a discrepancy exists” with the figures released by Sullivan (James Sullivan, a statistician with the Institute of Social, Economic, and Government Research at the University of Alaska).”
The release said that “after several hours of discussion, it was apparent that Sullivan was using figures that were three months old and had failed to consult the Labor Department and the unions and contractors in the Fairbanks area.
The report said he had not consulted these groups about the number of union members not working who were not drawing unemployment benefits. The report said Sullivan had consulted the State Manpower Center for figures and reported that there was no significant change in unemployment over previous years.
75 YEARS AGO
May 19, 1945 — SEATTLE — Representative Hugh de Lacy, Democrat of Washington, said today Montana would make a determined effort to retain the southern terminus of any Alaskan highway cast of the Rocky Mountains and called attention to a bill introduced by Representative Mike Mansfield, Democrat of Montana.
Representative de Lacy said the bill would require the Alaskan International Highway Commission, if re-created, to study the possibilities of a highway through Alberta and Saskatchewan as well as British Columbia. De Lacy added the bill exactly duplicates one introduced by himself, but adds the words “Alberta, Saskatchewan.”
The present entry to the Alaska Military Highway from the northwest is via Great Falls, Mont.