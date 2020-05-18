10 YEARS AGO
May 18, 2010 — Fairbanks Police Officer Josh Lambert doesn’t mind loud music, but there comes a point when too much volume is too much.
“When I’m sitting in my car driving down the road with my windows up, the air conditioning on, listening to chatter on the radio and I can hear your music or bass while you’re driving down the road, it’s definitely too loud,” Lambert said.
And you will get a ticket for it, at least if Lambert hears it.
“They’re breaking city code,” Lambert said of drivers with what he called “ridiculously loud” stereo systems in vehicles. “It’s a nuisance to a lot of people.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1995 — Yo. Hang ten.
The borough assembly wants to spend $50,000 on a skateboard park after one of the most intensive lobbying efforts of any group — a bunch of baggy-panted, spike-haired teen-agers.
Mayor Jim Sampson included the money for a borough skateboard park with his capital projects list in the proposed budget the assembly will be discussing at its meeting tonight, beginning at 6:30.
“A lot of assembly members feel like that group of young citizens have come forward and done every thing correctly,” said assembly presiding officer Hank Bartos. “They’ve lobbied us. They’ve testified at meetings. They’ve worked to achieve this.
“It’s going to be one of the last things we try to take away.”
That makes both Buckshot Grayhall and Josh Rayburn, both 16, break into huge grins at what would be the fruition of their dream.
The self-described skateboard addicts sat through hours of tedious borough budget meetings as they waited for their chance to testify about skateboarders’ needs for a place to skate.
“We had all these tests and stuff, but Buck called everyone to go,” Rayburn said. “Buck was sick and he got out of bed to testify.”
50 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1970 — Alaska's future lies in industrialization and the processing of its natural resources, Elmer E. Rasmuson declared today at the 48th Commencement of the University of Alaska.
Rasmuson, chairman of the board of the National Bank of Alaska and for nearly 13 years president of the University Board of Regents, said the future of Alaska "will be determined by its industrialization of the economies."
"We got rid of political colonialism when we achieved statehood," he said. "But we will continue to be in a condition of economic colonialism as long as we are satisfied to be mere exporters of raw materials."
Rasmuson, honored by the university earlier this month by having the new library named for him, also was given an honorary doctor of laws degree today.
The commencement exercise was highlighted by the awarding of degrees to 470 students, undergraduate and graduate, and the presentation of honorary degrees to Archie W. Demmert, a Tlingit Indian and teacher, doctor of humanities; G. Dallas Hanna, former director of the Arctic Research Laboratory at Point Barrow, doctor of sciences, and Margaret Bell Wiks, Alaska pioneer and writer of a dozen books.
The traditional processional into the Patty building was followed by presentation of the colors by the ROTC color guard and the invocation by the Rev. E. L. Baker, pastor of the University Baptist Church.
75 YEARS AGO
May 18, 1945 — A city clean-up campaign calling for continued efforts all through the summer instead of for the usual week was proclaimed today by Mayor A. H. Nordale.
Terming it a "Cleanup Period" instead of a "clean-up week," Mayor Nordale proclaimed that the work of eliminating trash and debris and beautifying the city shall start next Monday, May 21 and continue throughout the summer.
In support of the campaign the Mayor asked that all organizations and the residents individually join in the drive "until our city is free from its present unclean, unsightly and unhealthy condition."
The proclamation followed the lines discussed by the Mayor at last Monday's City Council meeting when the members discussed the condition of the Chena waterfront and other nuisances around town.