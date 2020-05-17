10 YEARS AGO
May 17, 2010 — The Alaska Gasline Port Authority’s plan to truck natural gas to Fairbanks drew the backing this week of most public leaders in office when the Borough Assembly and voters formed the entity in 1999.
Former assembly member Mike Young sponsored the ordinance laying the legal groundwork for the port authority. It was unanimously approved by the assembly, and Fairbanks voters followed that lead, with 75 percent voting in favor.
Eileen Cummings, a member of the 1999 Assembly, is among those seeking more information on the new plan, in which the port authority would buy a utility, borrow hundreds of millions of dollars and truck liquefied natural gas from the North Slope.
25 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1995 — JUNEAU — When Republicans came to Juneau 120 days ago, they wanted to cut the budget and adjourn early. Today, they can claim they did both.
But just barely.
Lawmakers wrapped up business two hours ahead of the constitutional midnight deadline Tuesday after adopting a $2.45 billion budget blueprint that shaves $46 million from what the state is currently spending.
That’s much less than the $70 million to $100 million goal Republicans set for themselves when they first came to town.
But crafting a budget that could obtain the necessary three-fourths vote to balance wasn’t an easy task, said Sen. Steve Frank, R-Fairbanks and cochairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
‘‘Under the circumstances I think we did real well,” Frank said. ‘‘We definitely had to go higher than we would have had to otherwise.”
Because spending outpaces revenue by about $500 million, lawmakers must pay for the budget with the help of the Constitutional Budget Reserve approved by voters three years ago.
50 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from May 16, 1970 — U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens told Central District Republicans last night that the "road (to the North Slope) must be built."
The Alaska Republican said he might not agree with some as to the reasons for constructing the highway from the Yukon River to the Arctic Coast, but "without regard to the pipeline the road must be built."
Stevens, who flew here from Washington yesterday with his wife, Ann, was the featured speaker at the Republican convention "pink elephant" banquet and ball at the Switzerland.
A welcome home to the area's legislators was aborted when the legislators were unable to attend because they were still in session in Juneau. Commissioner of Natural Resources Tom Kelly was master of ceremonies. Also attending was Secretary of State Robert Ward.
Stevens said he had talked with group of federal engineers engaged in a $3 million study of a transportation corridor to the north, but he tried to convey to them his idea that they should study a transportation complex. This would include, he said, not only a road, railroad and pipeline but satellite communications problems as well.
75 YEARS AGO
May 17, 1945 — SAN FRANCISCO — Completion of a new peace-league charter now appears probable in about three weeks, but in the back-ground of the United Nations Conference critical Big-Power problems are piling up for the months ahead.
The heat is being turned on to get the job in San Francisco finished. Conference committees, ranking over proposed changes in the basic Dumbarton Oaks Security plan, are eliminating many amendments.
Their work to date strongly indicates that the plan for an all-powerful 11-member Security Council and a General Assembly limited to debating peace problems and advising on their solution will go through.
This was borne out late last night by the action of the Conference Committee studying Assembly duties in voting down a whole series of small nation proposals for giving the Assembly some control over Council actions.