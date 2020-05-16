10 YEARS AGO
May 16, 2010 — As a data specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Ian Olson crunches plenty of numbers. But even he was stunned when he saw the surge in Alaska Native graduates this year.
“It’s awesome,” said Olson, the director of planning, analysis and institutional research at UAF. “This is an all-time high and very significant.”
Among the nearly 1,200 students being recognized at UAF commencement today, the list includes what are believed to be record numbers of Alaska Natives among those receiving bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees. According to preliminary figures, 265 of the award recipients are Alaska Native or American Indian.
25 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1995 — Lawyers filed briefs as construction workers hammered gray tiles on the roof of a five-story home at the center of a battle of views in Chena Ridge.
Across the street the LeGoullons stare out of their all-window, gazebo-styled living room. Now their neighbor’s new house sits in the middle of what used to be their unobstructed view of Geist Road.
“We lose the best part,” said Roger LeGoullon of his new view.
The house at the center of the controversy is the dream house of contractor Patrick Kohl and his wife Thi Thu. It looms over the hillside with a castle like turret flanking its side.
The LeGoullons want Kohl to tear down the top two stories of his house — that when complete will be worth an estimated $600,000 — and have taken him to court to make him do so.
50 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1970 — WASHINGTON — Secretary of Interior Walter J. Hickel is seriously considering quitting the cabinet to return to Alaska and run for governor, according to informed Capitol Hill sources.
Hickel has been away from his office since Wednesday and could not be reached for comment.
Ever since publication of a letter he wrote admonishing President Nixon to listen to youth, Hickel and his closest advisors have been debating whether or not he has a bright or bleak future in the Nixon administration.
If he quits, Hickel would have to act quickly. He has only until June 1 to file as a candidate in Alaska this year.
Capitol Hill observers here believe that lis entry into the race would be a signal for Gov. Keith Miller to withdraw from the gubernatorial contest to run as Hickel's running mate as secretary of state, the job he held when Hickel was governor.
(Gov. Miller is in Petersburg today attending the "Little Norway" festival and unavailable for comment.)
75 YEARS AGO
May 16, 1945 — Ice in the Tanana river at Nenana went out at 9:41 o'clock this forenoon. The nearest ticket to the time of the breakup was marked 9:45 a.m., and is held jointly by Tom Ringen and Rita Harding, both of Seward.
Tom Jones, manager of the Ice Pool, telephoned from Nenana that the winning ticket would pay its holders about $100,000. Each of the winners, getting $50,000, will have to pay the federal government in income taxes approximately $26,000, internal revenue officials say.
The Tanana breakup today is the latest in the 29 years' history of the Pool. The previous latest breakup was in 1935 when the ice went out May 15 at 1:32 p.m.
"Water had been running heavily over the ice on the Tanana last night and early this morning," Mr. Jones said. "The ice began moving at 9:08 this morning and moved 100 feet before it stopped, due to jamming.