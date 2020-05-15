10 YEARS AGO
May 15, 2010 — Two Fairbanks businessmen won the right to sue four state employees who botched the bidding process on a $60 million state contract — reportedly one of the biggest state contracts for lease space in Fairbanks’ history.
The contract in 2002 was for an Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities office building. The businessmen are Jerry Bowers of Bowers Investment Co. and Andy Bachner of Bachner Company Inc.
The Alaska Supreme Court on Friday unanimously decided that state procurement officials have only partial immunity from lawsuits. The state had sought absolute immunity. The decision allows Bachner’s and Bowers’ case against the workers to proceed in Fairbanks Superior Court.
The state high court found that “this is not a situation where unfettered discretion is crucial to the best interests of the public,” the opinion stated.
The decision essentially means that if a procurement official acts maliciously, the state employee can be held accountable. But Chief Justice Walter L. Carpeneti, who authored the opinion, wrote that partial or qualified immunity still provides officials with “substantial protection from liability.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1995 — JUNEAU — Sunday at the Capitol, two days before the Legislature must adjourn, and the only sound was a man vacuuming carpets in the hallway.
No committee meetings, no caucus meetings, no floor sessions. Most offices are dark, the doors locked. A few staffers packed boxes. A guard and janitor joked in the empty lobby about going out and getting drunk.
The building is so void of activity, its almost like somebody died.
“Maybe a plan died,” said Rep. Ben Grussendorf, D-Sitka.
The quiet, people say, is a sign something didn’t go right in the GOP plan for wrapping up business and getting out of Juneau.
This time of year usually brings frantic buzz of activity, with bills and budgets flying between the House and Senate so fast that many members complain they don’t have time to absorb it all.
But this year is different.
The state faces a $600 million to $700 million deficit. Because there isn’t enough money in the state's general fund to pay for operating and capital budgets totaling roughly $2.4 billion, lawmakers must tap the Constitutional Budget Reserve for help. That reserve account can’t be opened without a three-quarters vote, however, meaning majority Republicans cannot advance their spending package without help from Democrats.
50 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1970 — A 16-point position paper favoring state construction of a road from the Yukon River to the North Slope was issued yesterday by the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
"Our position is," the paper said, "the road must be constructed now; the state should pay for the construction of the road."
We would expect the state to be reimbursed for all construction costs, the Chamber said, "but in the event the state is not so reimbursed the road would be a self-amortizing revenue producing investment."
The paper was drawn up on the basis of suggestions and ideas from a number of persons, the 16 points are:
The road is a logical extension of the state highway system trending north up the middle of Alaska.
The road is necessary at this time to assure the construction of the oil pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez. TAPS has surveyed the pipeline route and there is no significant deviation of this route from the road.
The route of the road has been determined after more than 20 years of study and discussion.
75 YEARS AGO
May 15, 1945 — The latest Chena River break-up in history, the ice moved out at the bridge in Fairbanks today at 1:56 p.m. when the tripline stopped the clock in the Model Cafe.
The latest previous break-up was in 1935 on May 14 at 5:01 p.m., nearly 21 hours earlier than this year. The Nenana ice also set a record today when 1:32 p.m. passed without the ice moving out. Reports from Nenana, however, said water was flowing freely over the ice and that the break was expected within 24 hours.
As the Model clock stopped this afternoon, members of the Fairbanks Fire Department checked the list of tickets recorded in their Chena Ice Pool and found that the nearest time for which a ticket was marked was 2:32 p.m. today.
Holders of that ticket, which is worth $1,647, are Dave Stanford and Lena Leonard, according to the Fire Department.
Both are colored.