10 YEARS AGO
May 14, 2010 — Firefighters doused a small brush fire at Creamer’s Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge late Thursday afternoon after someone walking a dog reported the blaze to refuge staff.
The fire was estimated at 3 acres, and refuge biologist Laurie Boeck said crews from the Fairbanks Fire Department responded quickly to extinguish the Fire before it spread.
“Fairbanks firefighters put it out, and the Division of Forestry is making sure it’s out and is investigating the cause,” Boeck said.
Fire information officer Maggie Rogers with the Division of Forestry said, “we’re pretty sure it’s human-caused.”
The fire started in the southwest comer of the refuge in a field next to the fairgrounds and spread northeast before Firefighters corralled the blaze, Boeck said.
The quick response of the fire department helped prevent a bigger fire, she said.
25 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1995 — Lightning rang a doorbell at one Fairbanks house early Saturday and seared two trees at another in what meteorologists are calling one of the freakiest thunderstorm sessions ever seen in the Interior.
Rarely has lightning appeared this early and this strong over the Interior, according to the National Weather Service. It has scrambled weather service work schedules and started wildfires while some of the summer’s crews are still in training.
“This is utterly unprecedented,” said meteorologist Rick Thoman of the weather service. “It’s hard to express. It’s beyond any experience.”
Spawned by high temperatures never seen this early in 90 years of record keeping, the lightning has put state and federal fire crews on edge. In the 15 years that lightning records have been kept, no earlier start is recorded.
Lightning has its own season in the Interior, usually from the last days of May to the end of July. It’s a regular part of the cycle, one not considered much by Alaskans, Thoman said.
50 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1970 — JUNEAU — House Speaker Jalmar Kerttula sent the assistant sergeant of arms and a State Trooper to request the appearance of an Anchorage Chamber of Commerce delegation before a House Special Monetary Committee at 4 p.m. today to explain how to save the $900 million oil sale bonus money.
Kerttula said the five-member delegation would be asked individually and with "dignity" to appear, and if they refuse they will be subpoenaed. The subpoenas already have been prepared.
The action came this morning after the delegation appeared before the Senate Finance Committee and Gov. Keith Miller to urge that the $900 million nest egg be preserved, but offered no specific suggestions on how it was to be done.
Those ordered to appear at today's hearing, after declining an invitation by Chairman Gene Guess, D-Anchorage, are Chamber President James Campbell, also a member of the Anchorage City Council and Borough Assembly, Mrs. Joanne Miller, Max Hodel, Russ Hoehn and the Chamber's Executive Director Clair Banks.
75 YEARS AGO
May 14, 1945 — Eleventh Air Force Headquarters, Aleutians — After locating a 15-ship convoy in the fog-girt Kurile waters, northnernment Japan, Eleventh Air Force pilots succeeded in sinking two cargo ships and damaging four, probably five, returning pilots reported Saturday.
Capt. Donald Hofferth, Jackson, Mich., was credited with sinking a 2,500-ton freighter. He said the "scene was very calm as we flew in but it changed rapidly, with ack-ack fire from ship and shore guns plus fighter attacks from all sides."
One Mitchell exploded and crashed during the fight.
Damaged and left burning were a Jap(anese) frigate, two medium Jap(anese) cargo ships and a Jap(anese) freighter. Two near misses may have damaged a 7,000-ton Jap(anese) transport, American pilots reported.