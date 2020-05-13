10 YEARS AGO
May 13, 2010 — An ice jam on the Yukon River between the villages of Ruby and Galena remained in place on Wednesday, causing the river to rise to levels not seen in Ruby in 40 years.
Residents in both villages weren’t worried about flooding.
The ice jam is about 25 miles downstream of Ruby and is acting as a dam, backing water up within 3 or 4 feet of cabins in the village, which is built on a hill.
“There’s three sheets of extremely thick ice about a mile long,” Ruby resident Jay di Lima of the jam. “It’s probably 4 or 5 feet thick.”
25 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1995 — JUNEAU — Call it the catch-all spending bill.
Just about everything but the operating budget was rolled into one gigantic budget bill by the Senate Finance Committee late Friday night.
A $118 million capital budget. A $35 million package for backlogged maintenance at the University of Alaska, mostly at the Fairbanks campus A $643 million spending plan for kindergarten through 12th grade education, an amount Gov. Tony Knowles wants.
The bill also includes a provision to roll all but $100 million of the $1.1 billion permanent fund earnings reserve account into the fund’s principal — a controversial move minority Democrats and Gov. Tony Knowles oppose.
Annalee McConnell, Knowles’ budget chief, called the provision “very unwise” and criticized the late hour it was revealed, nearly midnight.
“Obviously this has an enormous impact for the state of Alaska,” McConnell said. “We would not support this in any form.”
Also included in the bill is the annual reappropriations budget, where money left over from last year’s projects is shifted to other projects.
Overall. Interior lawmakers say Fairbanks fares well under the proposed spending plan. which must first be endorsed by the full Senate and the House.
50 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1970 — A return trip to Juneau for Fairbanksans interested in encouraging Gov. Keith H. Miller’s $120 million North Slope road construction bill is likely.
A group of about 50 concerned Fairbanksans, many who made the trip to Juneau last week to lobby for the proposal that the state build the road north were in attendance at the meeting at the USO yesterday. The group included oil-related people, local merchants and of course, representatives of labor, who are worried about the employment situation in Interior and Northern Alaska.
Ken Canon, who coordinated the trip to Juneau last week, chaired the meeting. He told the group that he had talked to Sen. Elton Engstrom, chairman of the Senate State Affairs Committee, and was advised that another Fairbanks group should arrive in Juneau about the first of next week.
75 YEARS AGO
May 13, 1945 — The News-Miner didn’t print on this day. Here is an item from May 12, 1945 — PARIS — Allied Headquarters in Paris said today that Heinrich Himmler who was head of the German Gestapo, “is now reported to be in our hands.”
“Himmler is understood to have been held by Admiral Doenitz in the Flensburg area in Germany under house arrest, and Doenitz is now believed to have turned him over to British forces in that area,” Allied Headquarters said.
In Moscow today, Russian Commentator Nikolai Polyanov declared in the newspaper Komsomol Pravda that “justice demands” the hanging of Franz von Papen, Nazi diplomat captured by American forces. Mentioning von Papen specifically, Polyanov said:
“The time has arrived to get busy with those criminals who started the war in Europe.”