10 YEARS AGO
May 12, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — The fight over oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge heated up Tuesday over the possibility that a new management plan could put the refuge and its billions of barrels of crude off-limits for good.
At issue is the refuge’s 1.5-million-acre coastal plain and whether an updated plan would designate the oil-rich area as wilderness.
The coastal plain — believed to contain an estimated 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil — has been a battleground for decades between environmentalists who don’t want drilling and oil companies and Alaska officials that see a large, untapped resource that could ease the country’s dependence on foreign oil.
Production at Prudhoe Bay, North America’s largest oil field, is declining by about 10 percent a year. The refuge’s coastal plain, and its large pool of oil just to the east, is enticingly close. It’s also onshore.
25 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1995 — From the Geophysical Institute’s maze of laboratories, scientists make international headlines with research on the aurora borealis, sea ice, volcanic ash plumes and earthquakes.
They win $24 million in grants, most of that from the federal government, some of it from the state of Alaska.
But the state of the 25-year old Elvey Building belies its occupants’ reputation.
The landmark building on the West Ridge of the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus — the building with the blue satellite dish on top — was built for about 250 people but now holds 330. It has neither air conditioning nor proper ventilation; the windows are sealed shut. Asbestos lines its inner walls.
About 12 students can fit in the building’s only classroom. The library floor sags under the weight of the bookshelves, and only two tables hold study space for a handful of students.
Every cranny of this seven-story labyrinth, it seems, holds a whirring, buzzing research project. Graduate students work in honeycomb offices with bookshelves serving as dividers
50 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1970 — JUNEAU — The state would be prohibited from issuing any private club a license if it practices discrimination because of race, color or national origin under an amended bill passed Monday.
The amendment was offered by Reps. Willie Hensley, D-Kotzebue, and Lester Bronson, D-Nome.
“At this date in history we can’t allow this type of thing,” Hensley, an Eskimo, said as he offered the amendment prohibiting discrimination.
Opposing the amendment was Rep. Earl Hillstrand, D-Anchorage, who said it should be voted down “on the principle that our clubs still remain like our homes — a matter of choice.”
He said the amendment would force clubs to admit persons who might not share common interests and a common purpose.
The amendment also drew fire from Rep. Eugene Miller, D-Fairbanks, who identified himself as a past Exalted Ruler of the Elks.
“I oppose this amendment on the grounds it is a private organization. No public monies are expended on buildings or grounds,” Miller said. “This is a national issue, not a state Issue.”
75 YEARS AGO
May 12, 1945 — ELEVENTH AIR FORCE HEADQUARTERS, Aleutian Islands, Alaska — Liberators peppered Japanese shipping Thursday at Kataoka naval base on Shumushu Jima, 30 miles south of Russian Kamchatka with 250-pound general purpose bombs, Eleventh Airforce Headquarters reported, Results were unobserved.
The bombing was made from a high altitude by instruments through heavy overcast.
Antiaircraft was meager and inaccurate.
Pre presence of Japanese shipping in Kataoka indicated the enemy may be reinforcing the northern Kurtle bases since Russia’s denunciation of the neutrality pact with Japan early last month.
More American bombs were dropped on the Japanese staging area at Kashiwabara on northern Paramushiro.