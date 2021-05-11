10 YEARS AGO
May 11, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska’s attorney general is investigating whether a former aide of Sarah Palin wrongly used emails between her and staffers as the basis of a book critical of the ex-governor and former vice presidential candidate, the Anchorage Daily News reported Tuesday.
The book by Frank Bailey is due to be released May 24. The probe was initiated following an ethics complaint lodged by Anchorage resident Andree McLeod last September. Palin was known to use private email accounts to communicate with certain staffers while in office, and the ethics complaint seeks to determine whether unreleased or even confidential emails from th a t period are being used for personal gain.
25 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1996 — MILL VALLEY, Calif. — Animal rights advocates are trying to prevent a dying 17- year-old boy from receiving a free trip to Alaska to hunt and kill a Kodiak bear.
Elliot Katz, president of In Defense of Animals, said it was a “travesty” for the Make-a-Wish Foundation to grant the request of the terminally ill Minnesota teenager for the hunting trip. “It’s contradictory and just plain wrong,” said Katz.
50 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1971 — Whatever your recreational preference — be it golf, softball or elbow bending — last night’s meeting of the Fairbanks City Council had something for you. Most of the council’s agenda was concerned with liquor licenses, bars or a huge proposed recreational area for the city.
The recreational area — envisioned as some 150 acres to include facilities for several sports and picnicking, generated the most fire. It seems an area of disagreement on how to proceed in acquiring the land and federal funding has caused some hard feelings between the city recreation commission and the Operation Action Plan recreation committee. The Action Plan group is convinced the recreation commission is sitting on its hands and doing little to accomplish obtaining the necessary land.
75 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Although expressing disappointment over certain committee changes, Delegate Bartlett of Alaska thinks the new Interior Department appropriation bill is “highly encouraging” when compared with appropriations for the current and past fiscal years.
Bartlett said in a statement that the bill, now before the House, reflects a decided interest in Alaska on the part of committee members. He said the Fish and Wildlife Service will have approximately $200,000 more available for Alaska fisheries and for game enforcement with a total of $994,245.