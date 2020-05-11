10 YEARS AGO
May 11, 2010 — Gov. Sean Parnell appointed Nate Turner, a big game guide and trapper who lives on the Kantishna River, to the state Board of Game on Monday.
Turner, 36, owns Turner’s Alaskan Adventures, a small family hunting business he operates with his father, Mike, and other family members.
Turner replaces Fairbanks trapper and fur tannery owner Al Barrette of Fairbanks, whose appointment to the seven-person board that regulates hunting and trapping in Alaska was rejected by the Legislature last month.
Turner is a member of the Alaska Trappers Association and sits on the Board of Directors for the Alaska Professional Hunters Association. He regularly attends Interior Board of Game meetings as a participant, but had not entered the political arena.
He is guiding bear hunters in Cold Bay on the Alaska Peninsula and could not be reached for comment, according to his wife, Cathy.
25 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — The North Slope Borough has filed a $428 million claim against the federal government on behalf of 79 Inupiat Eskimo villagers who were fed radioactive iodine as part of military experiments in the mid-1950s.
The claim contends the villagers were given doses of iodine-131 without their knowledge as part of research into how the thyroid gland affects a person’s ability to tolerate cold.
Although no direct links between the research and later health problems in villagers has been documented, the borough says the research was unethical and placed the residents at risk. North Slope residents point at cancer rates that have risen dramatically in the past 30 years.
“A number of them contracted various forms of cancer and there were strokes, not to mention that a lot of those still living have a tremendous fear of cancer,” said David Harding, an assistant to North Slope Borough Mayor George Ahmaogak Sr.
50 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1970 — JUNEAU — The Senate today voted to establish an Alaska Resources Permanent Fund with legislators comprising the majority of a nine-member investment committee. The vote on the bill was 18-2.
The Senate, however, returned to its Rules Committee, a second bill to establish the amount of the fund, until its Finance Committee can make an evaluation of the budget totals and the effect of action on the governor's proposal to spend $120 million for construction of the North Slope road.
Senate President Brad Phillips, R-Anchorage, reminded members that the Senate bill would still have to go to the House for action anti a delay in the decision of the money to be put in the fund, might delay the adjourning of the legislature by as much as two weeks.
The debate today centered on the concept of whether the Executive Branch of Government should have control of the fund, as recommended by Gov. Keith Miller, or whether the legislature should participate in the investment decisions.
The Finance Committee's substitute for the governor's bill provided for a IS-member advisory committee with six legislators as members including the two finance chairmen.
There were three versions of the permanent fund investment bill under consideration. The Senate Special Monetary and Investment Committee's substitute was adopted by a vote of 12-8
75 YEARS AGO
May 11, 1945 — SEATTLE — Representative Huge DeLacy, Democrat of Washington, whose home is in Seattle on arrival in Seattle today from the national capital today, disclosed a proposal for establishment of a Federal Alaska Development Authority to assist in settling and developing the Territory after the war.
The congressman said he and Senator Warren G. Magnuson, Democrat of Washington, whose home also is in Seattle, have been working with Alaska's congressional delegate, E. L. Bartlett, on a bill to set up the Authority.
It's two fold purpose would be to underwrite and guarantee loans to war veterans and others to purchase, equip and develop farms and small businesses; to survey Alaska's mineral, agricultural, oil and power resources, reporting to congress so the national government could take action to develop them or make them available to private industry or business.
"We have no intention of going into competition with banks and other commercial agencies," DeLacy said, "but would set up the authority on about the same basis as the Federal Housing Administration. The leans would be made by private business, but repayment would be guaranteed by the federal authority."