10 YEARS AGO
May 10, 2010 — ON THE GULF OF MEXICO — A day after slush clogged the containment box they hoped would rein in an out-of-control oil gusher in the Gulf of Mexico, BP officials on Sunday said they might try again — this time with a smaller box.They also were considering several other options to stop the daily rush of at least 200,000 gallons of crude, which began washing up on beaches in thick blobs over the weekend.
With crippled equipment littering the ocean floor, oil company engineers scrambled to devise a fresh method to cap the ruptured well. Their previous best hope for containing the leak quickly, a four-story containment box, became encrusted with deep-sea crystals Saturday and had to be cast aside.
Among the plans under consideration: • Deploying a new, smaller containment box in the hope that it would be less likely to get clogged. Officials said the new box could be in place by midweek.
“We’re going to pursue the first option that’s available to us and we think it’ll be the top hat,” the smaller box, BP Chief Operating Officer Doug Suttles said.
• Cutting the riser pipe, which extends from the mile-deep well, undersea and using larger piping to bring the gushing oil to a drill ship on the surface, a tactic considered difficult and less desirable because it will increase the flow of oil.
• Shooting mud and concrete directly into the well’s blowout preventer, a device that was supposed to shut off the flow of oil after a deadly April 20 oil rig explosion but failed. The technique, known as a “top kill,” is supposed to plug up the well and would take two to three weeks.
25 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1995 — MarkAir officials told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Anchorage on Tuesday that the airline will close its Fairbanks maintenance hangar, which employees 50 people.
The airline had previously said it would keep the hangar open to service a fleet operating out of Denver but make no commercial flights into Alaska.
The hangar decision came as Judge Herbert Ross told MarkAir it can fly for two more weeks until he decides whether to grant it Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
To reduce costs, MarkAir reached an agreement with the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority to turn over the Fairbanks hangar and some other facilities it had leased from the agency.
The airline will pay AIDEA about $2,000 a day to lease a hangar and another building in Fairbanks temporarily. The hangar will be vacated by the end of the month and the other building by July 31 after the equipment there is sold off, said MarkAir attorney Mike Mills.
The company is also preparing to auction excess equipment, including items from its Fairbanks operations, over the next month or so, Mills said.
50 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from May 9, 1970 — Fifteen years after the start of the original Traveler's Inn of Fairbanks, the first shovel of dirt was turned yesterday for a $3 million, four-story, 136-room addition.
Mayor H.A. Boucher and Vernon Hickel, president of the Traveler's Inn of Fairbanks, joined in jamming the shovel into the hard dirt under sprinkling skies.
"The decision to invest 3 million additional dollars in the Fairbanks Inn is based entirely upon predicted increases in travel, plus our great confidence for the future of the Fairbanks area," said Hickel in a brief ceremony.
He noted that the community helped raise the original $200,000 which started the first construction just 15 years ago.
A reception attended by city, borough officials and friends of the company followed the dirt-turning ceremony.
The new annex, located directly behind the present motel between Eighth and Tenth Avenues, will have a new specialty dining room and cocktail lounge connecting the structures. The existing Kobuk Room, coffee shop and dining areas will be completely renovated and expanded. When completed, the Gold Room banquet area will seat 550 people with combined seating in all banquet rooms totaling 675.
Crittenden, Cassetta, Wirum and Cannon of Anchorage are architects and Art Morgan Designers Inc. of Seattle will do the interior design. Work will be done by Hickel Construction Company with completion scheduled for May, 1971.
75 YEARS AGO
May 10, 1945 — LONDON — The European war — most devastating in all history — bowed out last night to the deafening roar of 30 volleys from 1,000 Moscow guns, and all that was left of it today was a series of sporadic outbursts of fighting and the monotonous processing of endless streams of German prisoners.
Nazi humiliation was complete. Fuehrer Adolf Hitler, who bullied Europe into the scourging conflict, still was missing — perhaps dead.
The No. 2 Nazi, Reichsmarshal Hermann Goering, was an American captive.
The supreme German commander in the west, Field Marshal Albert Kesselring, was in American hands.
The Luxembourg radio said Dunkirk, last Nazi pocket in France, had surrendered. Streams of dejected German soldiers trudged dociley from by-passed pockets in the Reich.