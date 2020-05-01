10 YEARS AGO
May 1, 2010 — Antlers from across Alaska will soon adorn the riverside entryway to the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center.
More than 100 antlers from moose and caribou will be stacked and screwed together to decorate the now-bare arch that straddles the sidewalk behind the visitors center.
For now, the plan is to stack the moose antlers with each successive piece facing the opposite direction, like folding hands together with the antler points as fingers, said facility manager Jason Faris.
So far, the center has received more than 80 sets of antlers from Fairbanks, North Pole, Delta Junction, Dot Lake, Tok, Fort Yukon, Koyukuk, Northway, Nikolai and the Minto and Tanana flats.
The largest rack is about 65 inches wide from 14-year-old Shawn Govin of Nikolai, who bagged the prize in his first hunt.
25 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1995 — NEW YORK — President Clinton said on Sunday that he would cut off all U.S. trade and investment with Iran, including purchases by American companies that account for more than 20 percent of that country’s oil exports, in a further effort to isolate it as an “inspiration and paymaster to terrorists.”
“This is not a step I take lightly,” Clinton said last night at a dinner of the World Jewish Congress in New York. "But I am convinced that instituting a trade embargo with Iran is the most effective way our nation can help to curb that nation’s drive to acquire devastating weapons and its continued support for terrorism."
The White House said Clinton would sign an executive order outlining the ban later this week, to take effect in 30 days. It would apply to all American companies and foreign branches deemed to be under their control, but not to separate foreign subsidiaries. Moreover, it would eliminate virtually all remaining U.S. exports to Iran, which totaled $326 million last year — mostly in farm, industrial and oilfield equipment — while affecting at least “a few thousand” jobs, White House said.
50 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1970 — U.S. Attorney General John Mitchell has promised "to treat with all urgency" the question of whether Alaska has the authority under an 1886 law to construct road to the North Slope without further modification of the land freeze, U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, said today.
Stevens and Mitchell conferred at length yesterday and Stevens outlined the problems and emergencies which will arise if construction ot the road is not started immediately.
A copy of a memorandum prepared by Robert R. Rickett, staff attorney for Stevens, contends the state does have the authority to proceed.
The road from the Yukon River to Prudhoe Bay was originally planned by the Trans Alaska Pipeline System, but Stevens Village and three conservation groups obtained an injunction against proceeding with either the road or the oil pipeline.
Sen. Henry M. Jackson, chairman of the Senate Interior and Insular Affairs Committee, expressed doubt that the state could go ahead independently.
"If it's in independent road, it has to be passed as a road," he said.
75 YEARS AGO
May 1, 1945 — Adolf Hitler is dead. The German radio announced the death of the German Fuehrer tonight. Just previously to the death announcement, the Hamburg station — the last one in Nazi hands — said:
"The German radio will shortly broadcast a grave and important announcement for the German people."
The Hamburg announcer, Lord Haw Haw, asked Germans to keep tuned in for the announcement.
Shortly afterwards the announcement of Hitler's death was declared by Lord haw Haw (the name given the announcer by himself who talks with a broad English accent).
Hitler's end came 11 days after the German Fuehrer reached his 56th birthday, and 48 hours after Benito Mussolini was shot to death in north Italy.
The Hamburg station announced that Hitler was killed this afternoon in his command post at the Reich's Chancellery in Berlin.