10 YEARS AGO
March 14, 2010 — Carrying a firearm into a municipal building is legal, but is it wise to openly display a gun at a heated public meeting?
The presiding officer of the Borough Assembly said openly displayed sidearms at a meeting on Feb. 25, when emotions ran high, didn’t bother him. But some assembly members said it concerns them. Borough officials said no one complained to them about the firearms, however.
On the agenda at that Feb. 25 meeting was the introduction of an air pollution control plan, and it drew more than 100 people to the meeting, including vocal opposition. Many criticized the plan and some criticized the municipal leaders. People held picket signs. There was shouting at assembly members and at the mayor. There were threats.
Officials with the three area municipalities said firearms are allowed in most municipal buildings and at public meetings. State law prohibits local governments from restricting gun rights any more than the state’s restrictions.
25 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1995 — BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan — NASA astronaut Norman Thagard blasted off today from the bleak steppes of central Asia — the first American to ride a Russian rocket into space.
Liftoff occurred in clear 16-degree temperatures with moderate winds of 15 mph as a small NASA delegation cheered Thagard on. From a viewing stand a mile away, Russians in fur hats also watched the liftoff with the Americans. Each side congratulated the other on the successful launch.
Thagard and his two Russian colleagues will be the first to go up in one spaceship and come down in another.
The U.S. astronaut told reporters on Monday, the eve of the launch, that it will be “a real thrill” to soar into orbit from the same pad that sent the first human into space. The rocket will dock with the Russian space station Mir.
50 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1970 — YELLOWKNIFE, N.W.T. — The Northwest Territories won it and northern residents celebrated heartily as the first Arctic Winter Games ended Friday night.
“We’re leaving behind a legacy of people who are, or have been, involved and certainly now committed to the positive values that flow from sports competition,” said Lou Lefaive, director general of the fitness and amateur sports directorate of Canada.
Lefaive, who said the 1972 Games will be held in Whitehorse, Y.T., participated in closing ceremonies on Frame Lake, in the west end of Yellowknife, capital of the N.W.T.
More than 3,000 spectators in this city of 6,500 witnessed the colorful display as the N.W.T. was presented with the Games’ flag for amassing the most points in the five-day event.
75 YEARS AGO
March 14, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator James M. Mead, Democrat of New York, chairman of the Senate War Investigation Committee disclosed today that the Army has agreed to close down its Canol Petroleum project in Canada “about April 1.”
Senator Warren G. Magnuson, of Washington later told the senate that he understood the Alaskan Highway, sometimes called the Alcan Highway, also would be abandoned. The Army, he said, had picked the route without consulting the Alaskan Highway Commission, created by congress, which had studied road problems for years.
“They have spent $139,000,000 on it, exclusive of bridges, and I understand the Canadian government has stated it cannot maintain the southern end,” Magnuson added.
He expressed the hope that if the Canol project cannot be sold for a satisfactory price that it will be dismantled and the machinery returned to this country.