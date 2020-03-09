10 YEARS AGO
March 9, 2010 — A routine traffic stop led Fairbanks police to a sizable drug bust Friday night.
Sherman Howard, 29, of Fairbanks, has been charged with three counts of felony drugs misconduct, two counts of felony weapons misconduct and one count of misdemeanor drugs misconduct in connection with the incident.
A Fairbanks police officer was on patrol about 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Barnette Street and 25th Avenue when he noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Howard stop in the middle of the roadway for no apparent reason. The officer followed the vehicle to Gillam Way near 26th Avenue, where he initiated the traffic stop.
The officer noted that the driver appeared to put something in the center console before stopping, and Howard refused to make eye contact during the stop, according to a criminal complaint filed in court.
Howard, who was on parole for a 2005 felony drug conviction, was taken into custody at the request of his parole officer.
25 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1995 — Call them ice cold.
Sometime in the darkness Friday, thieves made away with a loving dog and cat from in front of Aurora Animal Clinic.
No one knows how they did it. The dog is 5-feet tall and made of ice. So is the cat. Together that would put the animals in the 10,000-pound range.
It’s the first report that such slippery sleuths have broken an entire ice sculpture from its base and toted it away almost whole.
50 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1970 — “It was a hard decision to make, to give up the cross-country run between Barrow and Fairbanks,” Tom Shiflet commented Saturday before heading on to Anchorage and Seattle in his Alsport snow vehicle.
“We had an overload of 1,500 pounds on the sled. It was designed for 3,500 pounds, and we tried to carry 5,000. We had an extra transmission, clutch, and a lot of other spare parts in addition to camp gear — plus the four men in the machine. We were hammering at the tundra — hummocks and drifts — and the sled runners split right down the middle.”
Shiflet said, “The machine never actually broke down though, although one bearing split.”
“This was a test run, purely to prove the equipment, and we learned a great deal, but basically the machine is sound,” he continues, “I have a couple of recommendations to Altrac to improve the equipment — one of them is to use a sealed bearing instead of a closed bearing, and to change the shaft from cold steel to hard steel.
“We had to make a new shaft at Barrow because the shaft expanded under the intense chill factor. Hard steel will correct this problem. Other than that, we feel the machine performed very well.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1945 —DENVER, Colo. — A plan for establishment of a north-south international airline route through Denver was discussed today in Denver by Chamber of Commerce representatives of seven cities.
R. S. McIlvaine, Denver chamber representative, was authorized to appoint a committee to determine procedure.
The proposed line would connect Mexico, Canada and Alaska, which, McIlvaine said, would eventually link North America with Europe and Asia by the Northern route.
Mayor Ben Stapleton of Denver urged that the Civil Aeronautics Commission be pressed for quick approval of the route, adding that so far the CAA has approved only Seattle and Minneapolis as gateways to the North.