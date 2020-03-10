10 YEARS AGO
March 10, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — Every human competitor now running the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will be tested for alcohol and illegal drugs on the trail for the first time in the history of the 1,100-mile race — a change defending champion Lance Mackey believes is directed at him.
“I know for a fact,” said the three-time winner.
Mackey, who has been open about using medical marijuana on the trail, on Tuesday was among the early front-runners in the race, which began with 71 teams Sunday in Willow.
Four-time winner Jeff King of Denali Park was in the lead, the first to leave the Nikolai checkpoint Tuesday afternoon for the 54-mile run to the next checkpoint at McGrath.
25 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1995 — Dan Porter winces at the idea of pulling his two children out of Weller Elementary School next fall and sending them five miles down the road to Joy Elementary School.
But even though Porter is a member of the school district’s boundary committee, he probably can’t stop the move, he said.
The district is redrawing attendance boundaries for Fairbanks elementary schools because the new Anne Hopkins Wien Elementary School opens this fall.
Joy could lose at least 360 of its students in the plan, so other students would have to be transferred into it. Joy is most affected because Wien elementary was built in the middle of Joy’s attendance zone in the Aurora subdivision.
“We’re the easiest to move out of Weller into Joy,” Porter said during a break in a boundary committee meeting Thursday. “As painful as all this shuffling around is, I don’t see how it could be less painful.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1970 — Three men entering Alaska yesterday were arrested for the possession of marijuana when one pound of the drug was found in their vehicle by a United States customs agent. The three were placed under arrest for the drug possession by Alaska State Troopers at Tok.
Arrested were Simon G. Everson of Ohio, Stephen W. Whiteker of California and James R. Ciezalo of Ohio. The three were being transferred to Delta Junction this morning where they were to be arraigned before magistrate Ed Crutchfield. Tok magistrate Mrs. Mary Waters is out of the state currently so the arraignment must be performed in Delta.
The marijuana was found in a routine border search made by U.S. Customs agents.
On Feb. 25 a similar search turned up marijuana and what was believed to be marijuana seed. Arrested on that date and arraigned for possession of the drug by Judge Waters were James Douglas Kline, 28 of Heladsburg, Calif., and Leo Francis Duncan, 28 of Windsor, Calif.
75 YEARS AGO
March 10, 1945 — With only a little more than two weeks remaining before the filing deadline for candidates in the municipal election, Fairbanks apparently is in for the usual last-minute campaign to fill up the ballot.
Five of the seven members of the city’s governing body must be chosen at the polls April 3, including a mayor and four councilmen. From reports garnered so far, neither the Mayor nor any of the retiring council members will seek to retain their present positions. It was suggested, however, that P. J. McDonald, recent appointee to the Council had not completely turned his back on any persuasion, but this was not confirmed by McDonald himself.