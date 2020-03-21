10 YEARS AGO
March 21, 2010 — School counselors would be cut and high school class sizes would grow under a 2010-2011 budget proposal before the school board this week.
The $240 million spending plan adds classroom aides in the elementary schools, where there’s also an effort to trim the student-teacher ratios in kindergarten classes.
Additionally, the administration wants to add dozens of special education aides to classrooms district-wide to offset an increase in demand and improve services.
25 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1995 — Fairbanks Youth Center directors sold the city on their low-cost plan to put kids back into Main School by renovating the gym and cafeteria areas as their new facility.
Fairbanks City Councilmen unanimously approved a motion Monday night to accept the youth center’s proposal to remodel the cafeteria as its youth activity and administrative center and the gym as a community sporting facility.
Councilmen also approved a motion to use the rest of Main School for city government and the city-owned utility system. Only a small portion of the school has been converted into city offices.
In related action, councilmen advanced an ordinance that sets aside an extra $900,000 in the Municipal Utilities System budget to move customer service and data processing departments into Main School.
50 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1970 — Sourdough Jack, that old geezer, who has been expounding copious quantities of wind for nothin’ for half a century has finally done what he has often threatened to do. He has thrown his hat into the ring for governor of Alaska.
Jack just hopes somebody throws it back, it is the only hat he owns.
Sourdough Jack, who plans to set up campaign headquarters in a tent in the North Bank section of Fairbanks — that is north bank of the Chena, is off and running on the following platform:
“Give Jack a crack at holding the state back.” Or, “I’m the lesser of the rest of the evils.”
At his cabin on 40 Mile Road in Graehl, when queried about his candidacy, Jack had this to say. “After long and careful deliberation I have finally decided that Alaska is bound to progress unless I do something drastic. Therefore, I hereby announce my candidacy for governor of this great state of ours.”
Continuing, the old codger said, “I have always been a great party member — any party, just so they serve the right beverages and plenty of them.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 21, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Immediate claim to fishing rights in the Bering Sea for the United States was urged today by Senators Magnuson and Mitchell, Washington Democrats, in a conference with Secretary of the Interior Harold L. Ickes.
The area, around the Aleutians and other islands off the coast of Alaska, is regarded as one of the great fishing grounds of the world.
Fished before the war by the Japanese, it is noted particularly for the giant king crab, halibut cod, and sole.
Senator Magnuson told a reporter that Secretary Ickes had promised to urge President Roosevelt to proclaim the Bering shelf United States territory.
Senator Magnuson also said that he and Mitchell were urging that immediate advantage be taken of this source of food and hoped to work out a plan for release of sufficient ships by the War Shipping Administration as a fishing fleet in that area.