10 YEARS AGO
March 29, 2010 — Sen. Mark Begich’s predecessor started a popular Internet meme when he described the Web as “a series of tubes,” but Begich is hoping Google will bring a lot more than just tubes to Alaska.
The first-term Democrat sent a letter to Google last week, urging the technology giant to choose an Alaskan community as a test site for Google Fiber, an experimental high-speed network that could transfer information as fast as 1 gigabit per second.
Fairbanks is among those communities seeking the technology.
In his letter, Begich notes the importance of telemedicine for Alaska’s remote villages, and the high number of online courses offered by the University of Alaska. While most Alaskans have access to the Internet, download speeds here remain much slower than in other parts of the country.
25 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1995 — “Checkmate” was heard often last Saturday as 89 grade-school kids matched wits in one of Fairbanks’ first student chess tournaments.
Don Billings, a chess teacher at Barnette Elementary School, and Barnette counselor Linda Meyer were the primary organizers of the district-wide tournament held in the school’s library and classrooms.
Billings said they had organized a couple of chess meets against other schools in the past and decided there was enough interest for a larger tournament.
“We were expecting 20 or 30 kids but it really mushroomed,” Billings said.
Billings said he wanted to stress sportsmanship and good manners between players more than winning.
50 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from March 28, 1970 — WASHINGTON — Union and government officials working to beat an undefined deadline have cast aside all issues except wage increases in the threatening postal dispute.
A joint announcement Friday night by the negotiating teams was seen as a possible blow to Nixon administration attempts to win speedy and massive reform of the mail system.
The negotiations were to resume today in an attempt to settle the dispute that led to a widespread strike of postal clerks and carriers a week ago
75 YEARS AGO
March 29, 1945 — Registration for voting in the approaching city election will close tomorrow afternoon at 5 o’clock. Those who registered for the recent bond election are not required to register again.
Filings for candidates for office closed with A. H. Nordale only candidate for Mayor and 9 are running for the council terms of 2 years, two for Mayor and nine are running for the council terms of two years, two for the council term of one year and two for the school board. The filings are:
For Mayor — A. H. Nordale.
For the Council for, two-year terms, three to be elected — Harry K. Bell, Mrs. Margaret B. Berge, A. F. (Joe) Coble, G. A. Gustafson, Mrs. Fay C. Hurley, James R. Mulrooney, James C. Philips, C. J. Strandberg and Eddie J. Wagner.