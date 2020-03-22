10 YEARS AGO
March 22, 2010 — More king salmon should mean less restrictions for subsistence fishermen along the Yukon River this year.
That was the message cautiously optimistic state fisheries managers delivered to Yukon and Tanana river fishermen during a teleconference last week.
“We’re not anticipating anything anywhere near close to last year,” said Dani Evenson, regional research supervisor for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim region.
Last year, state and federal managers closed all commercial fishing for kings and clamped down on the state’s biggest subsistence fishery anook run.
25 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1995 — JUNEAU — If insects, diseases or wildfires threaten the value of timber, the state can expedite cutting and selling the land under a bill passed by the Alaska Senate on Tuesday.
The legislation, passed 16-2, already has passed the House and moves to Gov. Tony Knowles desk pending a Senate reconsideration vote Wednesday.
Knowles spokesman Bob King did not have an immediate reaction to the bill. When it passed the House earlier this year, the administration did not take an official position.
Alaska owns about 100 million acres of forest land, most of it in the Interior, Southcentral and Haines areas.
The state currently is required to list targeted stands on a five-year plan for at least two years before the timber can be offered up for sale. The two-year period gives agencies and the public a chance for review.
Even if timber is threatened with disease or infestation, the wood can’t be cut and sold.
“It’s kind of a stupid situation,” said Sen. Steve Frank, R-Fairbanks. “This (bill) is designed to clear up this stupid law.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1970 —The News-Miner did not publish on this day. Here is an item from March 21, 1970 —WASHINGTON — The Civil Aeronautics Board denied Friday competing applications of Braniff Airways and Alaska Airlines for authority to provide daily round trip service between Alaska and Denver, Dallas and Houston for an experimental period of one year.
The CAB said it would be difficult to resolve the issue of carrier selection without a formal hearing.
It said neither airline had shown facts that would warrant granting of special authority, since the markets involved are relatively small and there is a considerable amount of connecting air service, through Seattle, for the areas in question.
75 YEARS AGO
March 22, 1945 —A new development was in the offing on the Fairbanks political front today as Mrs. Mary Burglin was preparing to file her candidacy for a position on the school board.
One term on the school board expires each year and this year it is the turn of Lou Joy, president of the board, to run for re-election. Ordinarily the school board position is a “no contest” affair.
Asked about her reported candidacy, Mrs. Burglin said today she had her petition virtually completed and would file it today or tomorrow. Well known in Fairbanks, Mrs. Burglin is a deputy wildlife agent for the Alaska Game Commission and is active in women’s organizations of the city.