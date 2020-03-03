10 YEARS AGO
March 3, 2010 — A Fairbanks man is accused of trying to purchase a $28,000 pickup truck with a forged check for the fourth time this year.
Jonathon Michael Smith, 22, was arraigned Tuesday on new felony charges of attempted first-degree theft and second-degree forgery.
He still faces more than a dozen other charges stemming from the previous incidents, and had been out on bail for only about two weeks when he allegedly tried to pull the scam Monday at Seekins Ford.
Smith reportedly told a Seekins employee that he had recently come into a large sum of money, and he intended to purchase a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck.
However, the manager became suspicious of the check from USAA and accompanying letter stating the check was valid, and contacted another local dealership that was allegedly swindled by Smith.
25 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1995 — A telephone switching box at the corner of Brock and Repp roads, in North Pole, was destroyed by an explosive device about 5 a.m. Thursday.
The explosion knocked out telephone service to approximately 150 residences.
“It appears the explosive was a low grade type incendiary device like gunpowder or along those lines,” said Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Mike Corkhill.
50 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1970 — Fairbanksans will have a chance to say in what direction they want their city to go at a meeting at Alaskaland Thursday evening.
The public meeting was called by the local action committee of the Office of Economic Development Planning for 8 p.m. in the Alaskaland theater.
“The committee wants to know why and how Fairbanks is to grow or not grow,” explained Charles Bettisworth, chairman.
“Through community action we want to make Fairbanks a better place,” Bettisworth, Carl Bond, representative of the OEDP office; Stephen De Lisio and Dick Randolph explained their plans to more than 50 persons who attended a Chamber of Commerce executive board meeting yesterday. Also attending were representatives of the city, borough, Fairbanks Industrial Development Corp. and North Pole.
It was explained that Fairbanks must present a plan representing the people’s wishes for development to the OEDP by March 31 if it is to be eligible to receive federal funds for projects in the coming year.
75 YEARS AGO
March 3, 1945 — The long-expected suit to test the legality of the second election on the municipal water system bonds was filed yesterday afternoon in District Court.
In addition to asking that the bond issue be stopped, however, the plaintiffs also ask that the mayor and city council be ordered to repay the city treasury for all money expended in preliminary work and planning of the water project.
Plaintiffs in the case are Adoph Wehner and A. A. Turnbarge, according to a copy of the complaint signed by Julien A. Hurley as attorney for the plaintiffs. Defendants are Howard G. Hughes, Mayor of Fairbanks, John W. Clark, Kenneth A. Murray, P. J. McDonald, Wilbur Walker, Charles Peterson and Sylvia Ringstead, councilmen of Fairbanks.