10 YEARS AGO
March 1, 2010 — It’s “all aboard” on the Winter Wonderland train, the latest addition to Ice Alaska’s winter festival and the 2010 BP World Ice Art Championships.
From now until the last weekend in March, the multicolored train propelled by two four-wheelers will be in service Friday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. to give free tours of the Ice Park.
The six-car, open-air conveyance, which includes two cars designed to fit wheelchairs, is the handiwork of Tom and Roxanne Ertel of North Pole.
In the few years since the Ertels moved north from New York state, the couple has gotten caught up in icy endeavors at their hometown’s Christmas In Ice celebration and Ice Alaska.
A welder and fabricator, Tom designed and built the Snowflake Drop that debuted this New Year’s Eve in North Pole, drawing a crowd of more than 400 to the town’s fireworks celebration.
It was there, Tom said, that God gave him the vision to build the train. The Ertels went home, but Tom couldn’t sleep and spent half the night drawing plans.
25 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1995 — The Pentagon recommended Tuesday that Fort Greely be all but closed, eliminating several hundred military and civilian jobs and leaving retailers and city officials in nearby Delta Junction grappling with a suddenly cloudy future.
Fort Greely, a major cold-weather test site, employs 390 soldiers and 370 civilians.
About 205 military personnel and 56 civilians will be moved from Fort Greely to Fort Wainwright, according to Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, chairman of the Senate Defense Appropriations subcommittee.
Fort Wainwright will gain Fort Greely’s Cold Region Test Activity and Northern Warfare Training Center. Fort Greely’s 662,000 acres of training areas will still be used, however.
A handful of workers will remain on Fort Greely to care for facilities, Stevens said. The remaining workers — it is unclear how many — will lose their jobs.
Also on the Pentagon’s list is a Navy antisubmarine surveillance installation on Adak Island in the Aleutians. The 540 military personnel will be transferred and the 138 civilian jobs there will be eliminated.
Alaska’s four largest installations — Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, and Elmendorf Air Force Base and Fort Richardson in Anchorage — were not on the Pentagon’s list.
50 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from March 2, 1970 — WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court set 23 today as the cut-off age for prosecuting young men who fail to register for the draft on their 18th birthday.
A 5-3 decision, given by Justice Hugo L. Black, said failure to register is a serious offense but is not a continuing one. Therefore, he said, the five-year statute of limitations bars prosecution past the violator’s 23rd birthday.
The ruling reversed the conviction of Robert I. Toussie, a Brooklyn businessman whom the government moved to prosecute a month before his 26th birthday.
75 YEARS AGO
March 1, 1945 — WASHINGTON — The budget for the Governor of Alaska just won’t stretch over a $2,000 porch repair bill, a territorial finance officer told the House appropriations committee.
Mrs. Elizabeth Halpin, Territories Budget Supervisor, told the committee in hearing on the first 1945 deficiency bill that the floor of the porch of the Governor’s Mansion has collapsed and its replacement will cost $2,000.
The $40,500 regular budget for the governor, she said, was intended to cover only salaries and other normal expenses.