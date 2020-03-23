10 YEARS AGO
March 23, 2010 — Joe Campbell has prepared for plenty of sales during his years at Fairbanks Auction Company, but he’s never experienced anything quite like the task that awaits him during the next few weeks.
For nearly 30 years, the HIPAS Observatory has been the ultimate remote scientific facility. Far away from its base at UCLA, the Chena Hot Springs Road atmospheric research station spent decades accumulating a vast amount of quirky equipment.
During the next month, Campbell and his crew will try to figure out how to get rid of it all, right down to the buildings at the site.
A vintage Air Force ambulance? Check.
A tabletop Geiger counter? Absolutely.
A collection of high-powered lasers? You bet.
Campbell, whose company won the bid last Friday to coordinate the HIPAS auction, was looking weary while surveying the scene on Monday afternoon.
25 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1995 — Yukon Quest board members say turning over business operations and the downtown store to other groups will make the race look professional and create stability.
Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race officials detailed plans Wednesday to turn over business affairs to Festival Fairbanks and to sell the downtown store’s retail rights to another business operator.
“The event — there ‘s nothing wrong with that. What’s wrong is on the business end and that’s always plagued us,” said board President Scott McManus.
But the handful of Quest members attending the Hotel Captain Hook meeting served up numerous detailed questions and concerns about the two proposals.
The vocal members particularly lobbied the board to preserve the race’s visible identity associated with its retail store at Second Avenue and Cushman Street.
50 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1970 — Nobody was terribly surprised when the Huslia Hustler, George Attla, drove his 13-dog team across the finish line Sunday for his second consecutive win of the Open North American Championship.
Although first in over-all elapsed time for three days and 70 miles of racing, Attla took only second best time in the third heat. First in that heat and over-all second place winner was J.P. Norris of Willow. The 21-year-old Norris comes from a dog-mushing family. Last week his mother Natalie drove essentially the same dog team to win the women’s North American. And J.P.’s father Earl Sunday won the lead dog contest.
Dr. Roland Lombard of Weyland, Mass., one of the nation’s greatest mushers, was only able to snag fourth place, coming in behind third place winner Orville Lake of Anchorage.
Lombard was slowed when his dogs decided they would rather snoop around the chute than run. After a couple of minutes of trying to get them moving Lombard was finally successful and they charged down the trail.
75 YEARS AGO
March 23, 1945 — BERKLEY — There must be guarantees of redress against dictatorship and of freedom from want, Herbert V. Evatt, Australia’s Minister for External Affairs, insisted today. He warned that peace is not the only objective of the forthcoming World Security Conference to be held in San Francisco next month.
“It is possible,” he said, “to have a world peace in which peoples would have no redress against fascist dictatorship and in which they would be forced to live in perpetual want. That, indeed, would be creating a desert and calling it peace.