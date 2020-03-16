10 YEARS AGO
March 16, 2010 — Former state Sen. Ralph Seekins, of Fairbanks, said there was no “witch hunt” to replace the state’s wildlife boss, but that’s exactly what critics of the change see.
Seekins is a founder and president of the Alaska chapter of Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife, a group some people say is responsible for last week’s appointment of Corey Rossi as the state’s new wildlife director. Rossi also is an SFW founder, though he is no longer active with the group, Seekins said.
“We weren’t headhunting anyone,” Seekins said on Monday. “Anybody who says so is absolutely out of bounds.”
Alaska Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Denby Lloyd appointed Rossi to replace Doug Larsen as the director of the state’s Division of Wildlife Conservation a week ago.
Rossi has been a strong advocate of predator control and intensive management for wildlife in Alaska since being appointed to his previous post a year ago, a fact that some say is why he was named to replace the more moderate Larsen.
25 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1995 — It was nearly 100 years ago that the Episcopal missionary Hudson Stuck chose a fish camp just below the meeting of the Koyukuk and Alatna rivers as the place to found Allakaket.
Now, seven months after record-high rains carried many of the village’s 72 homes downriver, and two months after villagers resettled into new or repaired homes financed by public emergency relief, residents told state officials they want to move the village away from the river.
The cost of such a venture is unknown, said officials with the state Division of Emergency Services, and the plan is not final.
If the relocation goes forward, the state and federal government could use disaster funds set aside for long-range recovery to help build or move some 70 homes and a dozen community buildings to a ridge 1 1/2 miles away. An airstrip would also be built.
Ninety-four percent of Allakaket residents said in a village survey they favor moving Allakaket, and 90 percent suggested the ridge site. Nonetheless, at each planning meeting residents weep at the thought of moving their home, said Kelly Hegarty, a community planner hired by the state.
50 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1970 — A small box weighing less than two pounds was directly responsible for saving the lives of three persons missing since Wednesday on a helicopter flight on the North Slope.
The box containing a locator beacon led two Interior Airways search pilots to the downed helicopter at 12:55 p.m. Saturday. The two, Al Staltfus, pilot, and Larry Hoffman, co-pilot, landed their ski-equipped Beaver on the ice and took the missing men to a Ray Geophysical station on the Slope.
The three rescued men were Frank Hammel, pilot, and John Johnson and James Kainginchinis, both employes of Ray Geophysical. None suffered even so much as frost bite said Dean Hickox who, as a member of the Civil Air Patrol, took part in the search operation.
The helicopter, owned by Metric, Inc. of Fairbanks, left Sagwon Wednesday bound for Shirukuk. Hickox said it overshot its destination by about 40 miles, ran out of gas, and sat down on Lake 288 near Judy Creek. The helicopter was not damaged.
75 YEARS AGO
March 16, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Declaring the American people are in for some more belt-tightening before the war is won, President Roosevelt today said his government has received nothing at all in the way of German peace feelers.
Mr. Roosevelt told his news conference that the people will understand, once it is explained to them, that by cutting their consumption of some foods they can keep people in some other countries from starving.
He was asked at a news conference if he could give any illumination on rumors from Europe, particularly reports in Stockholm, that there had been some peace discussions. He was told, too, that there were reports that German Gen. von Rundstedt had produced some armistice proposals.