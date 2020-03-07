10 YEARS AGO
March 7, 2010 — The former owner of an oil refinery connected to the contamination of groundwater in North Pole accepts no blame for the tainted water and has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit.
In court filings this week, a lawyer for Williams Alaska Petroleum Inc. raised questions about the validity of the lawsuit and asked for proof that dozens of private wells are contaminated with sulfolane, a chemical used in the oil refining process.
The Tulsa-based energy corporation admits that chemicals were spilled within the boundaries of the refinery but says it lacks sufficient information to accept blame for chemicals that may have leached off site.
Claims against Williams are barred by the company’s compliance with all applicable state and federal laws and orders, the company stated in the documents.
25 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1995 — WASHINGTON — Two-thirds of Americans say they feel stressed out at least once a week, part of an increasingly difficult struggle many people have to lead a healthful life in the hectic modern world.
About 65 percent of Americans do the right things for good health, according to an annual ranking released Monday by Prevention health magazine. Last year’s ranking was 66.8 percent.
In addition to stress, many Americans listed problems controlling their weight, finding time to exercise and sleeping more than six hours a night.
And while seat belt use is high, fewer Americans are obeying speed limits.
Tom Dybdahi, director of the index, said Americans’ behavior changes most dramatically when they can focus on a single, relatively easy act such as wearing auto safety belts or installing a smoke detector.
It is more of a challenge, he said, to persuade busy people to exercise regularly and eat more broccoli.
50 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1970 — Bartenders, cocktail waitresses and other employes in establishments where liquor is being sold are up in arms and plan to sue the city for turning them into what they term, “second class citizens.”
What has brought on the ire of the liquor establishment is the recently passed City Ordinance 1919, which demands that all personnel employed in a liquor dispensing establishment be licensed — and that the licensing is an infringement of rights.
Attorney Patrick Murphy, retained by the bartenders, waitresses and others said today that he will file suit Monday in Superior Court attacking the city ordinance on several grounds — mainly constitutional.
Murphy said that one of the grounds is the state statute itself, which sets requirements for a person who can be employed in a liquor establishment and simply requires that such a person be of good moral character.
Another ground for the suit, Murphy said is the section which requires a person to be able to read or speak the English language, which, the attorney said, has nothing to do with moral character.
75 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1945 —WASHINGTON — A bill introduced in the House by Representative Case, Republican of South Dakota, would permit non-quota admission of persons of Finnish descent to Alaska.
Among Senate bills introduced was one by Senator McCarran, Democrat of Nevada, to extend the privilege of retirement to judges of the United States District Court for Alaska, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Canal Zone.