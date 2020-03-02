10 YEARS AGO
March 2, 2010 — Authorities arrested the leader of the Second Amendment Task Force, who also helped form a citizens militia, on a charge of felony assault with a weapon on Monday.
Schaeffer Cox, 26, is accused of using a weapon to harm a family member, according to Alaska State Trooper Mark Hendrickson. Whether the alleged weapon was a firearm was not known late Monday. The trooper investigating the assault report was not available.
Hendrickson, a supervisor, said the complainant is a family member who went to Wasilla to report the assault. The incident reportedly happened a few days ago in the Fairbanks area.
A warrant was issued, and Cox turned himself in Monday at about 3 p.m. without incident, Hendrickson said.
An official with the booking office at the Fairbanks Correctional Center said Cox posted $3,500 bail.
25 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1995 — It’s bold, it’s beautiful, it’s powerful, it’s — a mistake.
The Franklin Mint is advertising for sale its “Alaskan Frontier Bighorn Ram Knife” endorsed by the “Alaska Wildlife Conservation Trust.”
Sales of the knife would bolster the fund, used to help watchable wildlife programs in Alaska, but there’s a problem: Nobody watches bighorn sheep in Alaska.
Bighorn sheep do not exist in Alaska.
As a result, leaders of both the Pennsylvania company that specializes in selling collectibles and the Alaska Conservation Foundation are feeling abit, well, sheepish.
“This is an innocent error, and we apologize and we will correct this,” said Jack Wilkie, vice president of communications and marketing for The Franklin Mint.
50 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1970 — BARROW — Tom Shiflet and crew, the men undertaking a snow machine trip from here to Seattle via Fairbanks, got only 20 miles Saturday, the first day of the journey, before turning back.
The skis on the sled they were towing behind the snow machine broke under the weight of their gear and the two crew members riding on it.
They came back as far as Pt. Barrow and replaced the faulty equipment with an old Eskimo sled. They were off again at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The 20 miles was enough to give Shiflet an idea of what he was in for. He said, “It’s the roughest terrain I’ve ever been on. All that hard-packed snow makes it just like riding a roller coaster.” He said the machine, called an Altrac, was “doing just fine — it’s great.” The purpose of the journey is to test the Altrac for its manufacturer, Alsport, Inc., of Norwalk, Ohio.
75 YEARS AGO
March 2, 1945 — Ruth Burglin, attractive and popular Fairbanks girl, was crowned “Miss Alaska” last night, at the conclusion of a breathless race that had every member of a big crowd guessing until the last vote was announced.
Closest rival for the title was Katherine McGuire of the Rendezvous, who had 147,000 votes to Miss Burglin’s 191,500, while Agnes Johansen of the Pioneer Grill was third with 101,500.
The others finished in this order: Joyce McDonald, 71,000; Mary Lewis, 52,000; Marjorie Crouch, 38,500; Ruby Sullivan, 34,000; Frances Carter, 32,500; and Marian Stroecker, 19,500.
When the final tabulation was announced shortly before midnight, Perry Hilleary, master of ceremonies for the evening, summoned the 18-year-old winner to the center of the stage where he placed on her the same ivory crown used in past years to crown the Ice Carnival queens in Fairbanks, and presented her with an orchid corsage from the Alaska Floral Shop.