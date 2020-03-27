10 YEARS AGO
March 27, 2010 — The pollution control commission plans to ask the mayor to scale back on parts of his chimney smoke ordinance, chairman Chuck Machetta said Friday.
The panel is planning to ask for smaller setbacks and lower smokestack requirements for outdoor wood boilers, which are believed to be some of the biggest polluters in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
“The newer technologies allow these stoves to output so much less emissions,” Machetta said.
25 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — A French adventurer on a five-year odyssey from Seattle to Paris the hard way had to be rescued Friday with his dog team from rotting, unstable ice in the Bering Sea.
An Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter plucked Emeric Fisset, his sled, nine dogs and assorted equipment from a slushy, moving section of ice about 50 miles west of Shishmaref.
“He was breaking through ice,” said Hunter Michelbrink, chief of ambulance services in Nome and part of the helicopter rescue party.
“He was wet. He was in definite trouble.” Michelbrink said.
50 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1970 — A four-story, 112-bed hospital will be under construction in Fairbanks this spring with completion estimated at late 1971. The hospital’s construction was assured yesterday when officials of the volunteer hospital foundation opened bids on the hospital project that fell within the monies raised for the new facility.
Apparent law bidder on the project is Peter Kiewit Sons of Fairbanks whose bid of $6,853,700 was a slim $18,000 lower than the next low bid submitted by B-E-C-K.
Bids for the hospital construction were opened yesterday at 2 p.m. at the University of Alaska. An overflow crowd caused the bid opening to be moved from the offices of hospital President Dr. William Wood to a classroom down the hallway.
75 YEARS AGO
March 27, 1945 — The imminence of the deadline for filing candidacies for municipal offices indicated today that this year’s election may find only two contests listed on the ballot next Tuesday.
Nominating petitions must be filed before 5 p.m. tomorrow to qualify for places on the ballot. Only 50 names are required on a petition however, so it was not beyond the realm of possibility that there could be other candidates in the running.
So far the contest for the school board position seemed to hold the most interest. Lou Joy, president of the board, is up for re-election this year for a sixth term, but is facing opposition from Mrs. Mary Burglin of the Alaska Game Commission office, who is prominent in women’s club affairs.