10 YEARS AGO
March 5, 2010 — For the second year in a row, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game plans to use a helicopter to shoot wolves from the air in the Fortymile region near Tok as part of its predator control program.
In a report to the Alaska Board of Game in Fairbanks on Thursday, Tok-area biologist Jeff Gross said the department will take to the air as soon as there is fresh snow to help track and find wolves.
“We’re hoping for new snow to cover up the old tracks,” he said. “Generally, we like to go out within six or eight days after snow.”
Last year in March, department personnel shot and killed 84 wolves during six days using fixed-wing aircraft to find the wolves and a helicopter to shoot them.
The upper Tanana Fortymile region is one of five areas in the state where aerial shooting or landing and shooting of wolves is allowed under the department’s predator management program.
Hunters doing so must have a permit from the state.
25 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — Rick Mackey of Nenana is the man to beat in the Iditarod this year.
“I’d say right now, the hardest one to beat is Mackey,” said Charlie Boulding, the Manley musher who finished seventh in last year’s race. “Mackey is probably going to be the toughest he’s ever been.”
Mackey was the first musher Dee Dee Jonrowe and Jeff King named as their toughest competition.
Five-time winner Rick Swenson figures Mackey is the only competitor with a chance at beating him.
And what about Mackey?
“See you all in Nome. I’m going to get there first,” Mackey told his fellow mushers at the start banquet.
50 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1970 — Tom Shiflet and his snow machine were to be in Fairbanks this afternoon after a much easier trip from Barrow than had been planned.
He, his two companions and the machine were to land at Fairbanks International Airport at 3 p.m. on a Wien Consolidated airliner.
Shiflet had planned to drive the machine, called an Altrac, from Barrow to Fairbanks and then on to Seattle. He was stopped twice by mechanical troubles — last week the sled which is towed behind the tracked machine broke when he was only 20 miles from Barrow. They got a new sled and took off again, only to have a bushing on the snow machine go bad after 30 miles.
Now Shiflet has abandoned the Barrow to Fairbanks run, not because of mechanical troubles but because of snow conditions. He said the snow in the Barrow area was too deep and his machine too heavily loaded to manage it. In addition to himself and two-man crew the machine was also hauling an Eskimo guide from Barrow, Luther Leavitt.
75 YEARS AGO
March 5, 1945 — SEATTLE — Miss Irma Nowell, Office of Price Administration press and trade director for Alaska, is an Alaskan by choice who is “going to stay that way,” she observed here enroute to Juneau.
Miss Nowell, who has just finished attending conferences in Washington, D.C., on a public information program on 1945 price control, said that rationing is “no problem” in Alaska because Alaskans ration themselves.
The Alaskan slogan, “Buy what you need, eat what you buy and conserve Alaska’s food supply,” is strictly observed, she said, with the result that the only item in the Territory under government rationing is tires.