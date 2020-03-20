10 YEARS AGO
March 20, 2010 — NOME — Tamara Rose was cooking down Front Street on Friday afternoon.
Sprinting in booted feet and a white arctic smock, the part-owner of Lulu’s Bread and Bagels led her team of dogs across the finish line in 43rd place at 3:39 p.m.
Rose, an Iditarod rookie and veterinarian, crossed beneath the burled arch 12 days and 39 minutes on the trail.
“That was the hardest part right there,” she said between deep breaths after the sprint.
As of 8 p.m. Friday, only nine mushers remained on the trail. Among them was Dave DeCaro of Denali Park, a rookie who is running a team of 2-year-old dogs for Jeff King.
Friday’s finishers included Jamaican Newton Marshall, a 26-year-old who finished the race in 12 days, four hours and 27 minutes, becoming the first Iditarod veteran from that Caribbean island nation.
25 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1995 — Tom Waters doesn’t leave much to chance when placing his bets on the Nenana Ice Classic.
With 5,000 tickets and 16 years of Ice Classic data in his arsenal, 37-year-old Waters figures he will peg the time the ice on the Tanana River will break up in Nenana and win Alaska’s biggest sweepstakes.
This week alone, he will hop into his black Ford Probe loaded with an ice auger and a spiral notebook of ice-depth data and speed down the Parks Highway 55 miles to Nenana to measure the ice at least three times.
50 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1970 — A proposal by the Interior Department to modify the Alaska land freeze has been opposed by Rep. Howard Pollock, R-Alaska.
He quoted Interior Secretary Walter Hickel as saying the proposal would modify the land freeze “to permit the disposal of mineral materials and permit issuance of rights of way and special land use permits, which will meet public necessity or which will foster the general public welfare.”
Pollock said Thursday “public necessity and general public welfare” have often been interpreted in the past to ignore Native rights and needs.
75 YEARS AGO
March 20, 1945 — CORDOVA — For the second time in six months fire has struck Cordova’s Salmon Packing industry.
Fire last night, said to have originated in the power plant of the Shepard Point Packing Company six miles northwest of Cordova, destroyed the cannery building, the warehouse and the machine shop.
No official figure is available today as to the loss but they estimate the total loss will run up to $250,000 or more. The fire will hit hard the forthcoming red salmon season.