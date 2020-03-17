10 YEARS AGO
March 17, 2010 — NOME — The fastest team didn’t win the 2010 Iditarod. That’s just fine with Lance Mackey.
“The fastest team hardly ever wins this race,” said this year’s winner after crossing the finish line to win his fourth consecutive Iditarod. “The best team always wins this race.”
Mackey is the first person to win four Iditarods in a row, and his fourth might have been the best. He finished at 2:59 p.m. Tuesday, and his race time of 8 days, 23 hours and 59 minutes is the second-fastest Iditarod ever. Martin Buger finished in 8 days, 22 hours, 46 minutes.
Mackey also earned the Gold Coast Award for being the first musher to reach Unalakleet, having taken the lead from Denali Park’s Jeff King with an unprecedented 132-mile run without rest from Nulato to Unalakleet.
“This is as good as my first one,” Mackey said as hundreds of spectators cheered him along Nome’s Front Street. “I didn’t know if it was going to be possible or not. Halfway, I was thinking, ‘If I get third, I’m going to be happy.’ But to not even try (for first) ... I would not be satisfied.”
25 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1995 — DELTA JUNCTION — Gov. Tony Knowles took a whirlwind tour of Fort Greely and Delta Junction on Thursday morning, leaving residents with the promise that they would have help from the state if the post is mothballed.
“The state I think can be helpful as far as resources and information,” Knowles said to the crowd of 300 filling the bleachers in the Delta High School gym. “That’s our pledge to you — to have a partnership.”
Grants for economic development, job training, help for people who move, quick environmental permitting for new industries, mortgage assistance and small business loans were part of the package, modeled after efforts to help those displaced when a Wrangell pulp mill closed last year.
Under Knowles plan, a “one-stop shopping center” would be set up in Delta, where people could take advantage of federal and state aid programs. Because the governor’s visit was a brief three hours, he was whisked from meeting to meeting and building to building.
The briefings continued even on van rides between locations.
50 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1970 — WASHINGTON — Plans by the Forest Service to use newly developed electronic fire detection devices in Alaska, and to expand forest fire research in our state is welcome news to every, man, woman and child in Alaska, Sen. Ted Stevens said today.
“Certainly, every Alaskan realizes the importance of our vast forests,” said Sen. Stevens. “And like myself, most Alaskans are great lovers of the out-of-doors. We want to see our magnificent timber lands protected to the maximum extent,” he said.
Stevens said that he had urged the Forest Service to step up their fire control efforts in Alaska. “I have now been informed that the Forest Service plans to give high priority to the Alaska forest fire problem,” Sen. Stevens said.
He said this includes the use this year of “fire scan” aircraft using newly developed, infrared sensors to detect and map forest fires. A BLM contract jet aircraft will also be equipped with lightning sensing and locating equipment.
75 YEARS AGO
March 17, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Legislation has been introduced by Representative De Lacey, Democrat of Washington, for creation of an Alaskan International Highway Commission to study the possibility of having a highway connect the Pacific Northwest with British Columbia and the Yukon Territory in Canada and Alaska.