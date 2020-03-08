10 YEARS AGO
March 8, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska is expecting more than 2 million visitors to its national parks this summer with the stampede beginning in May. Some visitors will be packing more than lunch.
A change in federal law means people who can legally possess firearms under federal, state and local laws will now be able to carry a loaded firearm in most of the country’s national parks.
Alaska has 15 national parks. Its national park lands constitute a whopping 54 million acres and make up about two-thirds of acres in the national parks.
It also has some of the most liberal gun laws in the nation. Most adults do not need a permit to openly carry firearms or carry concealed weapons. It’s not shocking to see someone walking down a city street carrying a rifle or shotgun. Hunters can often be seen carrying gun cases with their luggage at the airport.
25 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1995 — FORT GREELY — Fort Greely ’s civilian workers crammed the post movie theater Tuesday afternoon to ask Maj. Gen. Thomas Needham, Alaska’s top Army officer, the big question: Who among them will be the 55 to keep their jobs if cutbacks are made at the post?
One man stood up and, with a shaky voice, asked if he would lose his job.
“ I don’t have the answer for that,” Needham replied.
It was a refrain the crowd of well over 200 heard many times during the more than two hours that the general fielded questions.
Needham did say the skeleton crew of civilians to remain after post realignment — to be carried out between October 1997 and October 1996 — would be mostly maintenance workers for Fort Greely’s power plant and public works.
50 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1970 — The News-Miner did not publish on this date. Here is an item from March 9, 1970 — ANCHORAGE — Gov. Keith Miller has called for a full federal investigation of oil pollution that has coated 1,000 miles of the eastern shoreline of Kodiak Island and killed at least 10,000 birds.
In a telegram Sunday to Interior Secretary Walter Hickel, Miller said he is "growing increasingly concerned with the seriousness" of the oil pollution in the Kodiak area. Hickel is a former governor of Alaska.
Miller said information gathered so far leads to a "reasonable conclusion" that the pollution is the result of ships dumping oil ballast offshore.
Bob Simon, regional supervisor for commercial fisheries in the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said that if the problem increases, the oil could kill crabs and pollute salmon streams.
"We're scared," Simon said.
The tar-like substance was noted early last month by fishermen who found it on buoys, but the extent of the area affected was not noticed until recently, Ray Morris, Kodiak, of the federal Water Pollution Control Administration, said.
He said the material was found in blobs on kelp, nets, floats and beach debris on the sparsely settled coast, and there were piles of dead birds.
The Coast Guard might be able to learn the oil source by checking logs of tankers that ply between Cook Inlet, directly north, and the west coast of the contiguous states.
75 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1945 — ROME — The United States Tenth Mountain Division made "local improvements" yesterday despite German attacks on the Division's newly won positions west of the Bologna-Pistola highway on the Fifth Army Italian front, Allied headquarters in Rome announced today.
In new overnight gains Fifth Army troops seized positions at three small villages northeast of the Bologna-Pistola road town of Vergato, a German stronghold which has held out months against Allied attacks and is now virtually enflanked.
Elsewhere on the Italian front patrols maintained contact with the enemy. There was no official Allied announcement concerning the German report yesterday that a British fighting group attempted to make a landing on the Adriatic coast behind the Nazi lines.