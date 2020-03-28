10 YEARS AGO
March 28, 2010 — WORCESTER, Mass. — Jack Townshend has followed the Alaska Nanooks since the University of Alaska Fairbanks hockey program started varsity play in fall 1980.
The 83-year-old Fairbanks resident followed them Saturday afternoon to the DCU Center in Worcester, where the Nanooks played for the first time in the NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament.
“Tremendous pride,” Townshend, a special projects coordinator for the U.S. Geological Survey, said of watching the Nanooks play the Boston College Eagles in a semifinal of the Northeast Regional.
“Tremendous pride because it’s not only a good hockey team,” Townshend said, “but they’re good players with a discipline and a decency, and they also come to study as well as play hockey. To me, that’s a complete team.”
25 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1995 — Under a brilliant display of the aurora borealis, a rocket was launched Saturday night that turned a clear sky into a spectacle of blue, green and purple that lit up the sky for miles around.
The launch was planned by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute to coincide with a predicted aurora display.
Dr. Eugene Wescott, of the Geophysical Institute, said the rocket was launched from the Poker Flat rocket range to study the aurora.
Barium and calcium were sent about 340 miles into the atmosphere in a 51-foot rocket which detonated and released the barium. The calcium didn’t release, Wescott said, and scientists were unsure why.
50 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1970 — About 2,000 of the approximately 20,000 telephones in the Fairbanks area went out of commission about 3 p.m. yesterday afternoon and it is not expected that service will be restored before late Sunday night.
Jim Movius, general manager of the Municipal Utilities System said that telephone personnel have been working around-the-clock to restore the service mainly in the south end of the city and the trunk to North Pole.
Movius said the trouble was caused by defect, a hole in a cable about the size of a pencil, at 10th and Barnette, which was in the cable heading south and spliced under contract last year as part of the urban renewal project.
75 YEARS AGO
March 28, 1945 — PORTLAND, Ore. — Rev. Byron Personeus, youthful minister, today was preparing a 40-foot yacht for a trip to Alaska, where he will be a seafaring missionary to fishermen and villagers.
The mission boat — second to be commissioned by the Assemblies of God Church — was purchased with money earned when Rev. Personeus motorcycled 5,600 miles throughout the Northwest, preaching at 125 churches. The craft will leave Monday for Seattle, where a public address system will be installed to broadcast songs and sermons to fishing craft and canneries.
The 26-year-old minister will be skipper, and another experienced seaman and Mrs. Personeus — bride of three months — will travel with him. The Rev. Mr. Personeus, who was born in Juneau, started the movement for the ship last May when he came to Yakima, Wash., to be ordained.