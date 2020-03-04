10 YEARS AGO
March 4, 2010 — Alaska Communication Systems laid off 21 Fairbanks employees Wednesday, slightly less than one-sixth of its local workers.
The statewide phone service company eliminated the jobs from the land line sector. All were in or affiliated with the call center that deals with land line issues.
The layoffs were part of a company-wide plan to remove 45 employees, roughly 5 percent of its work force, said Heather Cavanaugh, ACS director of corporate communications. The Fairbanks cutbacks were the first and only ones announced so far.
A substantial factor in the layoffs was the loss of land-line customers, Cavanaugh said. ACS has lost 130,000 land-line customers in the past six years. Increased competition from wireless businesses and rising costs also were major factors, she said.
25 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1995 — Two Republican representatives introduced bills Friday to prevent health insurance benefits from being extended to an employee’s unmarried partner and to prohibit same-sex marriages.
The bills, sponsored by Reps. Pete Kelly of Fairbanks and Norman Rokeberg of Anchorage, are a response to a January court ruling that unmarried couples living together should be offered the same employee health insurance benefits offered to married couples.
In that ruling, stemming from a case involving University of Alaska Fairbanks employees, Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Mary Greene said that not offering equal benefits discriminates based on marital status.
50 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1970 — JUNEAU — The House Labor and Management Committee, viewing the possible sale of the Alaska Railroad to private enterprise, Tuesday approved a bill requiring railroad companies to operate full five-man crews.
The committee was told that because of Alaska’s “hostile environment” it is especially essential for the protection of the crewmen and the public that five men be required to operate the trains.
75 YEARS AGO
March 4, 1945 — MOSCOW — Red Army cavalry and tanks reached positions overlooking the Baltic today in numerous sectors along the 250-mile salient from the Koenigsberg area to Koeslin, midway between Danzig and Stettin.
Marshal Konstantin Rokossovsky’s hard-hitting Second White Russian units were cutting their way through great numbers of German Volkssturmers attempting vainly to check the Soviet drive to the sea through Pomerania, Danzig territory and East Prussia.