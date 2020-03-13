10 YEARS AGO
March 13, 2010 — JUNEAU — The state’s revenue commissioner urged caution Friday over a big potential change to petroleum tax laws, one he suggested could disturb decision-making by potential customers of a proposed North Slope natural gas pipeline.
The Senate Finance Committee pitches the change as a reaction to projections that a big pipeline for international export would, if oil and gas prices grow at relatively comparable rates, leave the state collecting billions fewer tax dollars than previously expected.
25 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1995 — GRAYLING — If the Yukon Quest is the toughest race on Earth, Dave Sawatzky figures he must be on a different planet.
The top rookie so far in this year’s race, Sawatzky, 42, switched to the Iditarod after running the Yukon Quest for eight years.
“The Quest is a cakewalk compared to this race,” Sawatzky said, his eyes bloodshot from lack of sleep. “It’s the pace. You have to keep moving in this sucker.”
Sawatzky, a Minnesota-born equipment operator for Usibelli Coal Mine, has finished in the Quest’s top 10 four times, once as high as third. His last Quest, in 1994, ended with a scratch.
Money prompted Sawatzky’s switch to the Last Great Race, which has a $350,000 purse for its top 20 finishers compared with the Quest’s $50,000 purse for the top 10. But he wasn’t expecting it to be so much harder.
50 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1970 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly last night, in the face of stout opposition encountered during a public hearing, passed an ordinance to establish in the Planning and Zoning Department positions to provide for compilation and analysis of economic data.
The assembly’s meeting room at Lathrop High School was packed with members of the public, most of whom were concerned with the data gathering ordinance. A number of others appeared to testify on an ordinance dealing with the zoning of area around Harding Lake.
75 YEARS AGO
March 13, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator A. B. Chandler, Democrat of Kentucky, demanded complete fortification of Alaska and the Aleutians at a secret meeting yesterday of the Senate Military Committee with Robert P. Patterson, Under-Secretary of War.
Chandler told a reporter after the meeting:
“Because we didn’t have this area well fortified in this war, we came close to allowing it to go to Japan in the early days.
“My idea is to bolster our air and other defenses now. It we wait until the war is over, any such activity will be constructed as an unfriendly.”