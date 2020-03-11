10 YEARS AGO
March 11, 2010 — The air pollution control commission gave its “general support” to the borough mayor’s chimney smoke ordinance but plans to recommend some changes to be developed at a March 23 meeting.
The seven-member group, devised to consult Borough Mayor Luke Hopkins on air pollution issues, passed a motion unanimously affirming the pollution control plan at nearly midnight Tuesday after a five-and-a-half-hour meeting.
The mayor’s proposed measure sets limits on the types of solid-fuel burning devices, or wood and coal stoves, that can be installed in the borough. It limits the kinds of fuels that can be burned and sets fines for chimney smoke pollution. It also establishes government subsidies to encourage people to swap their dirty stoves for cleaner ones.
25 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1995 — Two Lower 48 companies say they will spend $40 million to develop two new gold mines northeast of Fairbanks if studies prove their claim that the areas contain large gold deposits.
La Teko Resources of Salt Lake City, and Newmont Exploration Ltd., of Denver, have pledged to complete feasibility studies on the Ryan Lode and True North mines by Dec. 31, 1996, said La Teko geologist Stu Havenstrite in a telephone interview Friday. La Teko owns both the Ryan Lode and True North mines.
50 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1970 — The most intense magnetic storm since 1958 was recorded here over the weekend, according to personnel at the U.S. Coast and Geodetic Survey installation on the University of Alaska campus.
Such a storm is noticed by persons other than those who record it through scientific instruments. At least one airline, it was reported, experienced difficulty with instruments and many communications disruptions were noted. And those persons who were watching the sky, particularly Sunday night and Sunday morning, saw one of the more spectacular aurora borealis displays in some time.
75 YEARS AGO
March 11, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from March 10, 1945 — ROME, Italy — American Fifth Army troops, closing in on the Nazi stronghold of Vergato southwest of Bologna, pushed to within a mile of the town from both sides today in gains along the banks of the Reno river.
Farther west, beyond the Bologna-Pistoia highway, troops of the United States Tenth Mountain Division fanned out north of captured Monte Torraccia but encountered little resistance.