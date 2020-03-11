10 YEARS AGO
March 12, 2010 — ANCHORAGE — Mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race take care of their dogs first when they stop to rest, massaging sore paws and serving up stews of hearty grub for their teams.
Then it’s their turn — and there’s no skimping on the people chow found along the lonely stretches of the 1,100-mile race or at the checkpoints. Chicken tetrazzini and Thai noodles, Caribou stroganoff, linguini, turkey dinners with stuffing and moose breakfast burritos. Calorie-laden food for calorie-torching work.
25 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1995 — KALTAG — The musher from Montana swaggered out of the final Yukon River checkpoint Saturday night believing he had the first Iditarod win by a non-Alaskan firmly wrapped up in his sled.
“(Martin) Buser told me he can’t keep up with me,” Doug Swingley said as he zippered his sled bag to leave here after a four-rest. “I’m just going to have a nice, fine trip to Nome.”
Buser, the 1994 champion who had chased Swingley for the 238 miles from the checkpoint at Iditarod, said his dogs needed more rest.
He had already dropped his team’s superstar leader, D-2, which was left in Takotna on Wednesday with a sore foot.
“He’s outrun me in every run right now, gaining more and more rest on every stop,” Buser said as he got ready to make his team another meal.
It’s time to start thinking about second place, Buser said.
50 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1970 — JUNEAU — Sen. Nick Begich, D-Anchorage, charged that Alaska’s satellite communications demonstration project is floundering because of the administration’s failure to plan and coordinate it and the state may lose the earth station slated for Fairbanks due to the governor’s inaction.
Begich told the Senate Thursday, that the Communications Satellite Corp. has promised to supply to Alaska “under suitable financial arrangements,” a 42-foot earth station now in Manila.”
But Begich said Gov. Keith Miller “has shown so little interest” and “COMSAT has grown sick and tired of waiting and threatens to divert this 42-foot earth station to Kwajalein Island in the Marshal Islands of the Pacific, instead of sending it to Fairbanks as agreed earlier.”
75 YEARS AGO
March 12, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tank-led American invasion forces swept aside meager Japanese resistance in the southwestern corner of the Philippine archipelago today while 300 superfortresses poured incendiaries on the aircraft city of Nagoya in their second midnight raid on Japan in 48 hours.
Veteran Forty-first Division Infantrymen landed on Mindanao island Saturday, captured an airstrip in half an hour, and overran four villages near Zamboanga, ancient fortress town from which Spainards once fought Filipino pirates.
The Tokyo radio reported the Yanks also invaded Basilan Island, 10 miles to the south.
Approximately five square miles of Nagoya, Japan’s third largest city, were turned into a blazing inferno by 2,000 tons of incendiaries tumbling out of a B-29 bomb bays in a three-hour raid.