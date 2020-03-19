10 YEARS AGO
March 19, 2010 — A local gun-rights advocate was arrested on a weapons charge on Wednesday night after Fairbanks police say he failed to notify an officer he was carrying a concealed pistol.
Schaeffer Cox was contacted by officers while monitoring the scene of a police search at an Eighth Avenue house at about 8 p.m. The 26-year-old carpenter and business owner is part of a “Liberty Bell” network that sends out mass notifications when someone believes their rights are being violated. The owner of the home had contacted him to complain that police were making an unauthorized search of her property.
25 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1995 — The iron gray hair stands up on the Rev. David Salmon’s head as if he walks against a tundra wind.
But it’s the passage of time, not the elements, that this Chalkyitsik elder is fighting.
For 20 years, Salmon, 83, has watched the knowledge of his grandfathers fade from his Yukon Flats village.
That is why he spent four months this winter carving and whittling a collection of about 30 bone-and-wood tools from his youth: bows, arrows, knives, spears, fishhooks and toys.
“If I don’t make it, it just be forgotten and nobody ever think about it,” Salmon said, demonstrating a game of the Caribou People that he calls “grandpa’s heel.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1970 — The Festival of the Billikin starts at noon tomorrow with the Billikin Pixie Parade blasting off the annual end of the Winter Carnival.
This year’s three-day celebration is sponsored by the Fairbanks Jaycees, with its “new look.” The former annual Fairbanks Winter Carnival has been changed this year to go with the international good luck charm, the Billikin.
The festival will be held on the downtown streets and also at Alaskaland.
Saturday is probably the main day of the spring festival with the mutt races slated for downtown at 10:30 a.m. and the parade at 11 a.m. Saturday at 6:30 p.m. will be the Sportsman of the Year banquet at Alaskaland exhibition hall, to be followed by the Billikin Ball hosted by King and Queen Billikin, Judge Vernon and Ruth Forbes.
Kickoff day will find the Etectra exhibits and 1970 auto show opening at Alaskaland.
One of the new features of the affair will be the arm wrestling championships at Alaskaland Theater Saturday and Sunday. Saturday they begin at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday the finals start at 4 p.m.
75 YEARS AGO
March 19, 1945 — Words of warning on the impending post-war “invasion” of Alaska from the Outside, and some personal observations on possible results of this influx of tourists and immigrants, were presented to the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce today by Herb Hilcher, freelance writer who has nearly 40 years’ acquaintance with Alaska.
“The invasion is coming and there isn’t anything anybody can do about it,” Hilcher declared. “It will make the Klondike rush look like small potatoes when as many as a million new people come to the Territory in the next 10 years.”