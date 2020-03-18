10 YEARS AGO
March 18, 2010 — With a fresh blanket of snow, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game took to airplanes and helicopters Tuesday to track and shoot wolves in the upper Yukon-Tanana region near Tok.
Personnel killed only one wolf on Tuesday but were back in the air Wednesday scouting for more wolves as part of an aggressive predator control plan to boost the population of the Fortymile Caribou Herd, as well as local moose populations in parts of game management units 12, 20E, 20B, 20D and 25C.
25 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1995 — JUNEAU — Pledging to get “back to basics,” Gov. Tony Knowles on Friday proposed spending about $660 million on roads, schools, water and sewer improvements and other projects.
About $135 million would come from the state general fund with the federal government kicking in about $388 million. The remaining portion would come from other sources, including the Alaska Housing Finance Corp. and private sources.
50 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1970 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board was presented with a whopping budget last night for the 1970-71 school year.
That budget, as drawn by the school administration, calls for $11,886,603, as compared with $8,846,998 last year. However, much of the increased budget is expected to be paid for by the state as a direct result of the oil revenue it has received. Therefore, even with the large increase, the mill levy is expected to drop from 12 last year to 6.15.
75 YEARS AGO
March 18, 1945 — The News-Miner did not publish on this day. Here is an item from March 17, 1945 — CHICAGO, Ill. — A killing in the historic style of Chicago gangdom today eliminated Wincel Urban — “one of the best safecrackers this town has seen in years” — from the search for four additional men in connection with a $2,500,000 vault robbery.
Urban, 49, and one of St. Louis’ better known mobsters with a police record extending back to 1922, was found in a ditch yesterday near Kankakee, Ill. He had been strangled to death, according to coroner’s office. His lips were sealed with adhesive, and his body was tightly trussed.
Identification was made through fingerprints.