10 YEARS AGO
March 25, 2010 — The return of more than 4,000 Stryker Brigade Combat Team soldiers from Iraq added an immediate jolt to the Fairbanks economy last fall, boosting everything from apartment rentals to beer sales.
Statistics compiled by the Fairbanks North Star Borough show a broad range of economic changes that are attributed to the soldiers’ return from a year-long deployment, including increases in airline traffic and housing prices.
“When those guys are gone, it makes a big difference,” said Jim Dodson, the executive director of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation.
One of the more interesting statistical quirks was a surge in area alcohol sales after the Stryker soldiers returned.
25 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1995 — DELTA JUNCTION — It was just another day in Delta Junction.
Another high-ranking politician in town, another day of crowded meetings in the high school gym, another day when it is painfully obvious how much Fort Greely means to the town.
On this day, Sen. Ted Stevens had come to town.
“This is not a happy time,” Stevens said Friday to the standing room only crowd that filled the gym ‘s bleachers and lined the rear wall. ‘‘This is bad, and I don’t like this process.
‘‘If we can get it reversed, we will. And if we can’t, then we’re here to see what we can do about the situation.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1970 — A. Russell Patrick, minister of the Alberta, Canada Department of Mines and Minerals, told leading Fairbanks business and civic officials Tuesday that his traveling delegation was in Alaska this week “to cement even stronger relations” between Alberta and Alaska, two provinces with “tremendous parallels and complimentary situations” in resource development.
75 YEARS AGO
March 25, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from March 24, 1945 — LONDON — The Red Army has thrown its full weight into battle in the Kuestrin area in an apparent frontal assault on Berlin, a German broadcast quoting the Russian High Command declare today.