10 YEARS AGO
March 30, 2010 — A plan to start trucking natural gas to Fairbanks in 2012 leaped a major hurdle Monday when Golden Valley Electric Association agreed to buy the gas.
The electric utility’s policy-making board unanimously approved a long-term contract with the Alaska Gasline Port Authority, a partnership of municipalities that is taking out $250 million in loans to buy Fairbanks Natural Gas LLC, build gas processing plants and start trucking natural gas down the Dalton Highway from the North Slope.
25 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1995 — Exchanging lifestyles and culture is foremost on the minds of 28 Russian and American teens as they begin an exchange that will keep them together for much of the next month.
For the next two weeks 14 Russian teen-agers, along with three Russian teachers, will follow their American counterparts to school, movies and even teen-age parties to learn about life in this country.
A few days after the Russians leave Alaska, 13 West Valley students and one Lathrop High School student will make the trip to Russia to get a glimpse of life there. The visitors are from Kemerov Technical College, located in the central Siberian city of Kemerov.
Don Verstrate, principal at Hutchison Career Center and one of the exchange organizers, said it was made possible due to a grant from the Freedom Support Act passed by Congress in 1992. The grant pays for the transportation between the two countries. The Russian students are also given $150 spending money while they are in the United States.
50 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1970 — WASHINGTON — A strike of air traffic controllers spread from high altitude control centers into airport towers today and cut down further the number of flights available to travelers homebound from Easter visits.
Only half the usual number of flights were permitted to fly into and out of New York’s three busy airports and Chicago’s O’Hare.
“There is no reason why today should be any better than the last five days,” said Bill Jackman, a spokesman for the Air Transport Association which represents the airlines. “This is a big, big, normal day for the airlines. Instead of the usual 6,900 flights normally we would have had 7,500 to 8,000 to accommodate the Easter traffic.
“The strike of controllers, he said, probably would result in about 10 per cent of flights — 780 — being lopped off.
75 YEARS AGO
March 30, 1945 — LONDON — Nazi leaders appeared today to be resorting to a campaign of stark terror in an effort to hold the German people in line during the Reich’s greatest hours of peril.
The campaign seemed to be taking two forms. Nazi propagandists warned the Germans they would be no better than slaves if the Allies are victorious, and at the same time they threatened with dire punishment all who fail to fight to the end or cooperated with Allied authorites in oocupied territory.
Despite this last ditch appeal to fear, reports from many sources indicated mounting chaos and despair within the beleaguered Reich. Stories heard through neutral capitals told of disorders and mutinies, attempts on the lives of top Nazis and large scale desertions from the army.