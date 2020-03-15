10 YEARS AGO
March 15, 2010 — The proportion of female judges in Alaska is slipping, and it’s hard to ignore in Fairbanks, where the last time a woman was selected for a judgeship was 1988.
“When I started in 1981, I was the only sitting woman judge,” District Court Judge Jane Kauvar said, “and then for a period of time there were two others here. And now I’m back to being the only one. It just seems incredible that in 2010 I am back to being the only one. I feel it’s a shame for the public. The public has a right to feel that there is diversity.”
The problem is not a lack of women applicants. Nine judges have been appointed in Fairbanks since 2002, and women were among the most qualified candidates during the selection process six of those nine times, according to the Alaska Judicial Council.
A snapshot of the proportion of female judges in Alaska at the beginning of each decade since 1960 shows the proportion of women on the bench statewide is lower now than it was 20 years ago.
25 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1995 — Edna Wise, known for years as the “Cat Lady” for taking in hundreds of cats during her time in Fairbanks, died Monday night in her Gillam Way home.
Wise, 82, died of heart failure in the home where she had lived with her husband George, 80, and two pet cats.
For more than 20 years Wise helped cats in trouble, making daily rounds to the borough animal shelter and veterinary clinics to adopt cats. By some estimates, she adopted nearly 1,000 cats. Sometimes people would leave cats on her doorstep.
Wise’s grandson, Jeff Bovee, said Wise needed something more in her life after all her children and grandchildren were grown and out of the house.
“She needed something to fill the space and cats fit the groove,” Bovee said.
50 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from March 14, 1970 — The election of Alvin H. Fleetwood of Fairbanks as executive vice president of the Alaska State Bank was announced yesterday in Anchorage by Ralph W. Whitmore Jr., chairman of the bank.
Whitmore announced the creation of an executive committee composed of Fleetwood; Richard M. Abell, Anchorage, senior vice president; and Richard E. Anglemyer, Anchorage, vice president and caashier. Whitmore will head the committee as chief executive officer.
75 YEARS AGO
March 15, 1945 — LONDON — British Prime Minister Winston Churchill said today that the war in Europe might well end “before the summer ends or even sooner” and promised Great Britain its first general election since 1935 as soon as possible after Germany’s downfall.
In his first address to a full Conservative party conference since assuming leadership of this dominant political group four and a half years ago, Churchill declared:
“The continuous and ever more rapid progress of the war against whom for more than a year we stood alone, unflinching and undismayed, will be forced into unconditional surrender or beaten to the ground in chaos or ruin.”