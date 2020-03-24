10 YEARS AGO
March 24, 2010 — A chimney fire destroyed a large cabin near Chena Hot Springs Road on Tuesday morning.
Donald “Buster” Culver, 50, was the only person in the house at the time. He heard popping from high in the wood stove’s chimney and on the roof.
Culver immediately ran out of the house and called the North Star Fire Department. He said the cabin went up in flames the moment he stepped out of the doorway.
The fire quickly engulfed the house, a progression that North Star Capt. Justin Boddy attributed to sawdust insulation and tightly sealed walls that kept the heat inside.
25 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1995 — JUNEAU — This is one bill that’s really flying through the Legislature.
The House State Affairs Committee unanimously backed a bill Thursday to make the four spot skimmer dragonfly Alaska’s official insect.
The political buzz in the Capitol’s halls is that the measure has an excellent chance of be coming law.
50 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1970 — JUNEAU — The chairmen of the House and Senate Rules Committees, which channel legislation to the floors of their respective houses, are casting an eye upon the opposite House and wondering how to speed their bills through the process.
Sen. Jay Hammond, R-Naknek, Senate majority leader and chairman of the Rules Committee, and Rep. Mike Bradner, D-Fairbanks, chairman of the House Rules Committee, agreed in separate interviews that legislation is moving through their committees in “orderly fashion” mostly legislation from their own Houses. Both said that the ultimate decisions on major legislation will come through joint free conference committees appointed from the two Houses.
In such conferences, members are given free rein to come up with a compromise bill which must then be accepted by both houses to become law.
Bradner said most of the vital bills in the House “are hung up in the House Monetary Policy Committee,” and he said when those bills break loose, “there should be an even flow to the Senate of House-passed bills.
Rep. Gene Guess, chairman of the Monetary Committee, expects the package of bills being drafted now to be ready, possibly by week’s end or early next week. The committee has been considering everything for revenue sharing, 90 per cent funding of school operation costs, bank collateral requirements, housing and various other subject matters.
75 YEARS AGO
March 24, 1945 — LONDON — More than 3,000 Allied warplanes, the greatest armada ever to fly from England at one time, joined thousands more bombers and fighters streaming up from continental bases in lashing Germans east of the Rhine.
A huge force of British heavy bombers smashed at the northern Ruhr during the night, and pilots declared whole towns and villages were “burning like torches.”
Fifty-three spots in the Ruhr area hammered repeatedly during the last three days were blasted for more than an hour today, starting at 8 a.m. by 400 Marauders and Havocs of the United States Ninth bombardment division.