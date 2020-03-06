10 YEARS AGO
March 6, 2010 — The Alaska Board of Game on Friday removed a ban on wolf trapping outside the eastern boundaries of Denali National Park and Preserve.
The board voted 4-3 to eliminate the decade-old buffer zone, which covered about 150 square miles.
Newly appointed board member A1 Barrette, of Fairbanks, advocated wolf trapping in the area. “It would be contrary to our subsistence law to continue the closed area,” Barrette said, according to a news release Friday night from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Board member Ted Spraker, of Soldotna, supported the buffer. Trappers will be blamed if wolf sightings within the park decline for any reason, he said.
25 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1995 — After 12 years, cross-country ski coach Greg Whisenhant will hang up his stopwatch and walkie-talkie next week But his coaching days aren’t exactly over.
He’s simply decided to pursue the coaching duties of a more important team.
“It’s time for me to start getting more involved with my kids, to start skiing with them,” said the 36-year-old Whisenhant, a father of three young skiers. “My ski teams have been like second families to me, but on the other hand, you see your family doing their own thing, and you sort of feel left out.
50 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1970 — Students in the North Star Borough school of aviation now have a jet engine to work on in their vocational training classes. The jet, a J-47 from a B-47 jet aircraft, was delivered in Fairbanks Thursday.
The request for the machine was made to Alaskan Congressman Howard W. Pollock by local school authorities. Pollock and his staff in Washington, D.C., arranged with the Air Force for the engine to be sent to Fairbanks and formerly presented to the vocational school head, Walter Taylor.
Making the official presentation Thursday was Eielson Air Force Base Commander Col. Owen Weddle.
75 YEARS AGO
March 6, 1945 — Peter S. Malone, well known pioneer and merchant whose store at 502 First Avenue has been a virtual landmark in Fairbanks, died unexpectedly in Seattle yesterday when he collapsed on the street a few blocks from the hotel where he was registered, according to an Associated Press dispatch received in Fairbanks today.