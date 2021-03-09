10 YEARS AGO
March 9, 2011 — The Alaska Public Offices Commission fined North Pole Mayor Doug Isaacson $1,800 for trying to influence the outcome of an election in a publicly funded newsletter.
The decision, made last week, found that Isaacson violated state law by casting a negative light on a ballot proposition seeking to recall him.
The article appeared in a cityfunded newsletter last summer. The commission, following a staff investigation and recommendation, fined the mayor $50 for every day the newsletter was mailed and posted on the city’s website.
“I thought the decision was fair and straightforward. There is a state statute, and it was violated,” Dianna Lindhag, a former North Pole city councilwoman and member of a community group that filed the complaint, said in an e-mail.
“The original APOC complaint was filed to prohibit Mr. Isaacson from continuing to fund his agenda and lifestyle on the backs of city taxpayers.”
25 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1996 — RUBY — Most dogs in Martin Buser’s team were sprawled in the straw, watching their master work his way through the team, rubbing peanut oil on their feet, loosening collars.
Not Milk Cow.
At 7 1/2 years of age, the oldest member of Martin Bùser’s team didn’t need any coddling.
The black-and-white Alaska husky stood at attention, ready to help Buser win his third Iditarod crown.
“He was a question mark sometimes this year, but then he made it,” Buser said, rubbing the dog’s shoulders. “You’re the old-timer, aren’t you boy.” Bill and Blondie, two of the team’s younger set, guided the team across 170 miles of packed snow, slippery river ice and threatening water holes to this first checkpoint on the Yukon River. For being the first to the midway point, Buser collected $3,500 in gold and a seven-course gourmet meal dished up by the Regal Alaskan Hotel.
50 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1971 — The Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recommended a $22.8 million budget for the University of Alaska and appointed a committee to work toward its adoption yesterday.
The action followed a long discussion at which it was pointed out the sharp cuts recommended by Gov. William A. Egan would cripple the university at a time when it is expanding in projects and enrollment.
The university originally requested $25.8 million for the fiscal year, but this was reduced to $22.8 million in the governor’s original budget. When it became apparent the trans-Alaska oil pipeline might be delayed further, the budget was cut to $18.9 million, subject to action by the legislature.
75 YEARS AGO
March 9, 1946 — Queen Dorothy Hering ruled in regal style over the Fairbanks Winter Carnival today as plans were being whipped into shape for the outdoor coronation ceremony on the Chena ice throne tomorrow afternoon.
Preceding this gala windup of the 1946 Carnival, Queen Dorothy will officiate tonight in awarding the Grand Prize Cadillac at the Eagles Hall where an extensive array of carnival concessions will form the background. At the same time, and supplied with a play by play account of the prize ceremony via loudspeaker; the official Carnival Dance will be underway at the USC. A full account of these events appear elsewhere in this paper.
The Carnival parade and the final running of the dog derby this afternoon set the stage for the final events of the carnival tonight and tomorrow.