10 YEARS AGO
March 8, 2011 — The Fairbanks City Council finalized a labor contract with operators and laborers Monday night and moved on to negotiations with city firefighters.
Before the vote on the AFL-CIO Craft Unit contract, mayor Jerry Cleworth praised union concessions in the contract, such as giving up coldweather premiums and double-time pay.
"It was not easy, but we did come to a good conclusion,” he said.
He also said all grievances involving the AFL-CIO Craft Unit were resolved before the new contract.
The contract represents 32 of the city’s 193 employees. A key issue during negotiations was how to compensate workers for two years without raises that passed while negotiations stalled.
The city and workers settled on one-time raises of between 5 percent and 6 percent, with no promise of future raises. Instead, wages will be renegotiated each year.
25 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1996 — A syringe filled with water is perfect for gluing on noses and ears.
Ice dust is best removed with a whisk broom. Got wet hands? Try rubber gloves.
Chain saws dueled at the Ice Park on Thursday afternoon as carvers showed off implements that matched their personal styles. After two days of whacking, shaving and polishing creations for Ice Alaska’s single block competition, 66 artists were wading ankle deep in ice chips and chunks resembling frozen blue cheese.
Among the ice rubble were discarded tools that didn’t satisfy.
“The store-bought ones really don’t work,” said Fairbanks carver James Grant, pointing to several arm-length chisels lying in the snow. “Most of them are too thick and too heavy.”
50 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1971 — JUNEAU — Severe cuts in the University of Alaska budget, proposed by the Egan administration, is the most damaging cut in the $21 million package. Rep. Mike Bradner, D-Fairbanks, said today.
"Any way you cut it, this comes right out of the heart of Fairbanks," Bradner charged.
"There's just enough of an increase left to handle inflated costs," he said, "but there's no consideration for student enrollment increases which have been projected all along."
Bradner indicated that somehow more money might be obtained for the university.
"I think the governor's going to have to put some of the money back'" Bradner said. "It was an arbitrary cut."
75 YEARS AGO
March 8, 1946 — The five lucky girls — Dorothy Herling, Betty Buttrey, Connie Sherman, Mary Jane Peterson and Marianne Barthel — who emerged in that order at the top of the balloting for Miss Fairbanks candidates, will be the stars tonight at a full-scale fashion show in the High School auditorium, starting at 8 o'clock.
One of the five will be selected for the title of Miss Fairbanks, ruler of the Winter Carnival, after judges have watched them model four different types of apparel on the stage. A variety of musical entertainment will accompany the fashion parade.
The five finalists were chosen in a voting contest that ended with the stroke of midnight at the gala Reception Ball in the Eagles Hall last night.