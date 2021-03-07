10 YEARS AGO
March 7, 2011 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly and its board of education have different opinions about where the money will come from to fix Ryan Middle School, but both agree it’s time the school gets some safety upgrades.
The middle school was built more than 46 years ago and hasn’t been fully renovated since. People within the school district, borough and the community are concerned about its structural strength, especially during earth quakes.
At the Feb. 24 Borough Assembly meeting, Scott Johnson, director of Public Works, testified about the middle school’s condition.
25 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1996 — Ice dust swirled and chain saws whined Wednesday as figures of women, dolphins and buffalo slowly took shape from within 7,000-pound blocks of ice.
The sun is not welcome here at the Ice Park on Phillips Field Road.
Sunlight looks pretty. It transforms ice boulders into multi-faceted aquamarine jewels and warms the faces of carvers as they work.
But sun is deadly to these ice creatures. Until the lighting and awards ceremony on March 17, the shade of blue tarps and tall spruce protect against that milky crystallization problem and — heaven forbid — melting.
50 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from March 6, 1971 — JUNEAU — In the process of blasting the state's banking policies, Fairbanks' Rep. Dick Randolph charged that the majority stockholder of two Alaska banks in the process of completing a merger is in violation of national banking regulations.
"One man owns 90 per cent of the Petersburg Bank and owns over 60 per cent of the National Bank of Alaska," Randolph said in a speech from the floor of the state house Friday. "Theoretically, he is controlling the boards of both banks."
The freshman lawmaker indicated that a proxy statement issued the stockholders of the two banks "does not meet the law," because it did not indicate which officers were receiving stock or the value of the stock.
75 YEARS AGO
March 7, 1946 — Andy Kokrines, Jr., who finished the course in 1 hour 10 minutes and 40 seconds was announced as the winner of the first day's carnival dog races this afternoon as a big crowd gathered around the Chena bridge to watch the start and finish of the race.
Remote control broadcasts from check point along the route kept the crowd informed of the progress of the teams as they raced the clock around a loop.
The order of finishing times in today's race will decide the positions of the teams for the second heat of the dog derby beginning at 2 p.m. tomorrow. The third race, longer than the preceding two, will be run at the same time on Saturday night.